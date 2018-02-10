अपना शहर चुनें

INDvSA: हारकर भी बाजीगर बनी भारतीय महिला क्रिकेट टीम, दक्षिण अफ्रीका में रचा इतिहास

स्पोर्ट्स डेस्क, अमर उजाला Updated Sat, 10 Feb 2018 11:06 PM IST
मिग्नोन डू प्रीज (नाबाद 90) और लॉरा वोल्वार्डट (59) की शानदार बल्लेबाजी की बदौलत दक्षिण अफ्रीका ने आईसीसी महिला चैंपियनशिप के तीसरे व आखिरी वन-डे में टीम इंडिया को हरा दिया। दक्षिण अफ्रीका के पोचेच्स्ट्रम में शनिवार को खेले गए आखिरी वन-डे में प्रोटियाज टीम ने टीम इंडिया को 7 विकेट से करारी मात दी।

इस मुकाबले में टीम इंडिया ने टॉस जीतकर पहले बल्लेबाजी करने का फैसला किया। पहले बल्लेबाजी करने उतरी भारतीय टीम ने निर्धारित 50 ओवरों में दक्षिण अफ्रीका को 241 रन का लक्ष्य दिया। टीम इंडिया की तरफ से सबसे अधिक दीप्ति शर्मा ने 112 गेंदो में 8 चौकों की मदद से 79 रन की शानदार पारी खेली। जबकि वेदा कृष्णमुर्ती (56), शिखा पांडे ने नाबाद 31 रन की नाबाद पारी खेली। दक्षिण अफ्रीका की तरफ से शबनीम इस्माइल ने शानदार गेंदबाजी की। उन्होंने 30 रन देकर 4 विकेट हासिल किए। इसके अलावा क्रिस ट्रोन ने 48 रन देकर दो विकेट जबकि अयाबोंगा खाका, नीर्कक और रैसिबे एनतोज्खे ने एक-एक विकेट झटके।

टीम इंडिया के 241 रन के लक्ष्य का पीछा करने उतरी दक्षिण अफ्रीका की टीम 49.2 ओवर में 3 विकेट पर ही 241 रन बनाकर मैच जीत लिया। इस तरह मेजबान टीम ने इस सीरीज का समापन 1-2 से किया। इससे पहले टीम इंडिया सीरीज अपने नाम कर चुकी है।

तीसरे वन-डे में दक्षिण अफ्रीका की तरफ से प्रीज ने 111 गेंदों में सात चौकों की मदद से नाबाद 90 रन की शानदार पारी खेली। इसके अलावा वोल्वार्डट ने 88 गेंदों में 4 चौकों की मदद से 59, रन बनाए। वहीं, एंड्रे स्टेन (53) और कप्तान डेन वान नीर्कक ने नाबाद 41 रन बनाए। टीम इंडिया की तरफ से शिखा पांडे, एकता बिष्ट और पूनम यादव ने एक-एक विकेट लिए। 
