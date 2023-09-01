Hindi News
NCERT grants Deemed University Status, Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan informs
NCERT grants Deemed University Status, Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan informs
Education Desk, Amar Ujala
Updated Fri, 01 Sep 2023 04:24 PM IST
The National Council of Educational Research and Training has been granted deemed university status, Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan announced on Friday.
The National Council of Educational Research and Training has been granted deemed university status, Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan announced on Friday.
The minister made the announcement during his address at the 63rd foundation day of the NCERT. As the apex organisation for school education, the NCERT undertakes various activities and programmes, including educational research and innovation, curriculum development and development of textual and teaching-learning materials.
