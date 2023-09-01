Notifications

NCERT grants Deemed University Status, Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan informs

Education Desk, Amar Ujala Published by: श्वेता महतो Updated Fri, 01 Sep 2023 04:24 PM IST
The National Council of Educational Research and Training has been granted deemed university status, Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan announced on Friday.

Dharmendra Pradhan - फोटो : Social Media
Dharmendra Pradhan - फोटो : Social Media

The National Council of Educational Research and Training has been granted deemed university status, Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan announced on Friday.


The minister made the announcement during his address at the 63rd foundation day of the NCERT. As the apex organisation for school education, the NCERT undertakes various activities and programmes, including educational research and innovation, curriculum development and development of textual and teaching-learning materials.
