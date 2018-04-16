Hamare Pradhan Mantri ko koi apmanit karega, to usko hum yahan (at the feet) rakhte hain. Hamare Mukhya Mantri ka jo apmaan karega, usko to hum duniya se hi gayab karne ki taakat rakhte hain. Manohar Untwal, BJP MP from Dewas in Shajapur #MadhyaPradesh (15.04.18) pic.twitter.com/FLIa1YMJfB— ANI (@ANI) April 16, 2018
उन्नाव गैंगरेप के आरोपी विधायक कुलदीप सिंह सेंगर का सीबीआई देर शाम नार्को टेस्ट करा सकती है।
16 अप्रैल 2018