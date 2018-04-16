शहर चुनें

अपना शहर चुनें

Hindi News ›   City & states ›   Madhya Pradesh MP threatened those who will make any insulting remarks to PM or CM

भाजपा सांसद ने कहा- PM और CM का अपमान करने वालों को दुनिया से कर देंगे गायब

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, शाजापुर Updated Mon, 16 Apr 2018 01:04 PM IST
मनोहर ऊंटवाल
मनोहर ऊंटवाल
मध्यप्रदेश के शाजापुर जिले में भाजपा के देवास से सांसद मनोहर ऊंटवाल ने फिर से विवादित बयान दिया है। उनका कहना है कि प्रधानमंत्री और मुख्यमंत्री का अपमान करने वाले को दुनिया से गायब करने की ताकत रखते हैं। सांसद ने किसान सम्मान यात्रा के दौरान कहा- हमारे प्रधानमंत्री को कोई अपमानित करेगा तो उसको हम यहां (पैरों में) रखते हैं। हमारे मुख्यमंत्री का जो अपमान करेगा उसको तो हम दुनिया से ही गायब करने की ताकत रखते हैं।
शाजापुर जिले के पोलायकलां में रविवार शाम को किसान सम्मान यात्रा कार्यक्रम का आयोजन हुआ था। इसी कार्यक्रम में सांसद मनोहर ऊंटवाल भी शामिल होने के लिए पहुंचे थे। 5 अप्रैल से शाजापुर में शुरू हुई किसान सम्मान यात्रा के दौरान ग्रामीणों को रिझाने के लिए आयोजित की गई थी। वैसे यह पहली बार नहीं है जब ऊंटवाल ने इस तरह का विवादित बयान दिया है। इससे पहले उन्होंने मध्यप्रदेश के पूर्व मुख्यमंत्री और कांग्रेस महासचिव दिग्विजय सिंह की पत्नी अमृता राय को लेकर बयान दिया था।

सांसद ने कहा था कि सिंह ने एमपी के लिए कुछ नहीं किया लेकिन दिल्ली से एक 'आइटम' जरूर ले आए हैं। हालांकि सोशल मीडिया पर ट्रोल होने के बाद उन्होंने अपने बयान पर सफाई दी थी। बता दें कि किसान यात्रा के दौरान ही शाजापुर विधायक अरुण भीमावद ने मुख्यमंत्री शिवराज सिंह चौहान को भगवान का 25वां अवतार बता दिया था। उन्होंने कहा था कि मध्यप्रदेश की धरती पर शिवराज सिंह जी भगवान का 25वां अवतार हैं। जिन्होंने बच्चों, गरीब, युवा, महिला, किसान और चौकीदार के लिए सोचा है, जो आज तक के मुख्यमंत्री ने नहीं सोचा था।

RELATED

shivraj singh chouhan manohar untwal digvijay singh

रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News App, iOS Hindi News App और Amarujala Hindi News APP अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

Spotlight

Shahid Kapoor
Bollywood

शाहिद कपूर को मिलेगा दादा साहेब फाल्के पुरस्कार, फिर भी चुभ रही है 'पद्मावत' से जुड़ी यह बात

16 अप्रैल 2018

anil kapoor and harshvardhan kapoor next in abhinav bindra biopic
Bollywood

ओलंपिक में गोल्ड जीतने वाले इस खिलाड़ी पर बनेगी बायोपिक, पहली बार बाप-बेटे की जोड़ी होगी परदे पर

16 अप्रैल 2018

Nivetha Pethuraj
Bollywood

कठुआ रेप पर इस एक्ट्रेस ने दिया बड़ा बयान, बोलीं - 'अब बाहर निकलने से भी लगता है डर'

16 अप्रैल 2018

जॉन सीना
Hollywood

6 साल बाद शादी से एक हफ्ते पहले टूटा जॉन सीना और उनकी गर्लफ्रेंड का रिश्ता, वजह जान गुस्से में फैंस

16 अप्रैल 2018

सोनम कपूर
Bollywood

शादी की तारीख आने के बाद सोनम के घर संगीत सेरेमनी की तैयारियां शुरू, इन गानों पर लगेंगे ठुमके

16 अप्रैल 2018

Dharmendra
Bollywood

82 साल की उम्र में धर्मेन्द्र को मिला एक और सम्मान, राजकुमार हिरानी दे रहे हैं साथ

16 अप्रैल 2018

Ajay Devgn
Bollywood

बेटी न्यासा के फिल्मी करियर पर अजय देवगन का खुलासा, बताया कब करेंगी बॉलीवुड डेब्यू

16 अप्रैल 2018

सपना चौधरी
Bollywood

VIDEO: भाई की शादी में सपना चौधरी का डांस देख हैरान हुए रिश्तेदार, पहली बार साड़ी पहन किया भांगड़ा

16 अप्रैल 2018

air plane
Weird Stories

शख्स ने एयरहोस्टेस के साथ किया कुछ ऐसा, देखकर प्लेन के यात्रियों की हालत हो गई खराब

16 अप्रैल 2018

संजय दत्त और अरशद वारसी
Bollywood

6 साल बाद एक बार फिर साथ आएंगे अमिताभ और संजय दत्त, 'मुन्नाभाई' ने 'सर्किट' को कर दिया रिप्लेस

16 अप्रैल 2018

Most Read

दुष्कर्म के आरोपी विधायक कुलदीप सिंह सेंगर।
Lucknow

उन्नाव कांड : आरोपी विधायक कुलदीप सेंगर का आज हो सकता है नार्को टेस्ट, पीड़िता को लखनऊ लेकर आई CBI

उन्नाव गैंगरेप के आरोपी विधायक कुलदीप सिंह सेंगर का सीबीआई देर शाम नार्को टेस्ट करा सकती है।

16 अप्रैल 2018

madhya pradesh bjp minister gopal bhargava gave controversial statement on reservation
Madhya Pradesh

आरक्षण पर मध्यप्रदेश के मंत्री बोले- 40% वाले को 90% वाले के ऊपर चढ़ाओगे तो देश पिछड़ जाएगा

16 अप्रैल 2018

सीसीटीवी फुटेज
Kanpur

कानपुरः छात्र का अपहरण, मांगी 5 करोड़ की फिरौती

16 अप्रैल 2018

डेमाे पिक
Kanpur

चारपाई पर सो रही छह साल की ममेरी बहन को उठाकर गांव के बाहर ले गया, बलात्कार करने के बाद पीटा भी

16 अप्रैल 2018

protest of applicants of police bharti
Lucknow

पुलिस भर्ती की बहाली की मांग कर रहे लोगों को पुलिस ने खदेड़ा

16 अप्रैल 2018

accident
Dehradun

नई टिहरी: कार खाई में गिरी, हादसे में बैंक मैनेजर की मौत

16 अप्रैल 2018

डेमाे पिक
Kanpur

सोमवती अमावस्या 2018: "श्री हरी" का जाप करने से होगी धन वर्षा, आज के दिन न करें ये कार्य

16 अप्रैल 2018

सिद्धू और कैप्टन एक साथ
Chandigarh

नवजोत सिद्धू के इस्तीफे का सवाल ही पैदा नहीं होता: कैप्टन अमरिंदर सिंह

16 अप्रैल 2018

प्रतीकात्मक तस्वीर
Madhya Pradesh

मध्यप्रदेश: भोपाल में बड़ा ट्रेन हादसा, पैसेंजर के बेपटरी होने से 200 घायल

15 अप्रैल 2018

kathua
Jammu

कठुआ कांडः एजाज खान ने किया ऐलान, आरोपियों की गर्दन लाने वाले को दूंगा 50 लाख

15 अप्रैल 2018

Related Videos

VIDEO: इस फेमस टीवी स्टार ने कर डाला अपने जुड़वा बच्चों का खुद मुंडन

टीवी स्टार किंशुक महाजन ने अपने ट्वीन्स बच्चों का मुंडन कर उसकी वीडियो इंस्टाग्राम पर पोस्ट कर दी।

16 अप्रैल 2018

सपना अर्शी 1:03

VIDEO:अर्शी खान ने सपना चौधरी से किया डांस कॉम्पटीशन, देखिए कौन जीता

16 अप्रैल 2018

alia bhatt 1:04

VIDEO: रिलीज से पहले देखिए फिल्म 'गली बॉय' का ये सीन, रेलवे प्लेटफोर्म पर दिखीं आलिया भट्ट

16 अप्रैल 2018

प्रतीकात्मक तस्वीर 2:03

इस ठेलेवाले का है केले बेचने का अनोखा तरीका, लग जाती है खरीदारों की भीड़

16 अप्रैल 2018

कठुआ गैंगरेप 3:01

कठुआ गैंगरेप: मुख्य आरोपी की बेटी ने किया हंगामा, पीड़िता की वकील ने जताई रेप, हत्या की आशंका

16 अप्रैल 2018

Recommended

computer baba locked shivraj singh chouhan government guest house room and gone somewhere
Madhya Pradesh

सरकारी गेस्ट हाउस के कमरे में ताला लगाकर 'गायब' हुए कंप्यूटर बाबा, प्रशासन परेशान

13 अप्रैल 2018

कंप्यूटर बाबा
National

नर्मदा घोटाले को लेकर कंप्यूटर बाबा ने की थी PMO से शिकायत, अभी तक नहीं ली वापस

9 अप्रैल 2018

सांकेतिक तस्वीर
Madhya Pradesh

मध्यप्रदेश: कटनी में दर्दनाक सड़क हादसा, 10 की मौत और 4 घायल

7 अप्रैल 2018

स्वरूपानंद सरस्वती
Madhya Pradesh

मध्यप्रदेश : बाबाओं को मंत्री का दर्जा देने पर शंकराचार्य ने उठाए सवाल, बताया स्वार्थी कदम

5 अप्रैल 2018

शिवराज सिंह चौहान
Madhya Pradesh

इस साल मध्यप्रदेश पुलिस में होंगी 8 हजार सिपाहियों की भर्तियां, सीएम ने की घोषणा

3 अप्रैल 2018

10 people were killed after a four storeyed hotel building collapsed in Indore
Madhya Pradesh

इंदौर हादसा: जर्जर हो चुके होटल में चल रहा था रिपेयरिंग का काम, मालिक ने नहीं सुनी मैनेजर की बात

1 अप्रैल 2018

आज का मुद्दा
View more polls

अमर उजाला ऐप चुनें

सबसे तेज अनुभव के लिए

क्लिक करें Add to Home Screen
  • Downloads

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Sports News

Lifestyle

Entertainment News

Latest News
E-Paper
Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

Other Properties:

© 2017-18 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.