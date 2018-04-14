शहर चुनें

मध्य प्रदेश में रेल हादसा, कटनी-चोपन पैसेंजर ट्रेन के 5 डिब्बे पटरी से उतरे, 12 घायल

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, मध्य प्रदेश Updated Sun, 15 Apr 2018 12:28 AM IST
कटनी-चोपान पैसेंजर ट्रेन
कटनी-चोपान पैसेंजर ट्रेन - फोटो : ANI
मध्य प्रदेश के कटनी जिले में कटनी-चोपन पैसेंजर ट्रेन की 5 बोगियां पटरी से उतर गई। शुरुआती जानकारी के मुताबिक यह हादसा सल्हना-पिपरियाकला के पास हुआ है। अभी किसी भी प्रकार के जानमाल के नुकसान की जानकारी नहीं मिली है। 
 

यह रेल हादसा रात करीब 10 बजे हुआ है और इसमें करीब 12 यात्रियों के घायल होने की खबर आ रही है। घटनास्थल पर राहत कार्य का कार्य जारी है लेकिन राहत टीम को अंधेरा होने की वजह से दिक्कतों का सामना करना पड़ रहा है। 



 

