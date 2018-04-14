#MadhyaPradesh: 5 coaches of Katni-Chopan passenger train derailed between Salhna-Pipariyakala in Katni district. More details awaited. pic.twitter.com/jHczmJbRGI— ANI (@ANI) April 14, 2018
#MadhyaPradesh train accident update: 12 people injured after 5 coaches of Katni-Chopan passenger train derailed between Salhna-Pipariyakala in Katni district. Rescue operation underway. More details awaited.— ANI (@ANI) April 14, 2018
समाज के अंतिम व्यक्ति को अंत्योदय भवनों से मिलेगा 221 योजनाओं का सीधा लाभ : मनोहर
15 अप्रैल 2018