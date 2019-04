IMD Jaipur has issued dust storm/thunderstorm warning from 10th Apr to 14th Apr for Alwar, Kota, Bundi, Jhunjhunu, Tonk, Alwar, Barmer, Jaisalmer, Jodhpur, Churu, Bikaner, Jalore, Pali, Bharatpur, Chittorgarh, Sirohi, Sriganganagar and Nagaur.