Jharkhand: देवघर पुलिस छह के खिलाफ दर्ज किया सामूहिक दुष्कर्म का मामला, दो गिरफ्तार, पीड़िता पेशे से डांसर

झारखंड के पाथरोल थाना क्षेत्र में रविवार को छह लोगों के खिलाफ सामूहिक दुष्कर्म की रिपोर्ट दर्ज की गई। पीड़िता पेशे से डांसर है। दो आरोपियों को गिरफ्तार कर लिया गया है। मामले की जांच के लिए एसआईटी का गठन किया गया है। पीड़िता की उम्र और अन्य बातों की जांच की जा रही है। देवघर पुलिस ने सोमवार को यह जानकारी दी।

#WATCH | Speaking on rising crimes against women in the state, Jharkhand Min Banna Gupta says,"Ours isn't a Govt like that in UP where a Dalit girl is cremated at night & parents aren't allowed...Our Govt is sensitive, arrests being made within 24 hrs&work on for speedy trial..." pic.twitter.com/5zIlXDa2SF