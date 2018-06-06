शहर चुनें

कांग्रेस पार्षद के बेटे ने गर्लफ्रेंड की दोस्त पर किया चाकू से हमला, केस दर्ज

क्राइम डेस्क, अमर उजाला Updated Wed, 06 Jun 2018 10:56 AM IST
कर्नाटक में कांग्रेस के एक पार्षद के बेटे पर अपनी गर्लफ्रेंड की सहेली पर चाकू से हमला करने का आरोप लगाया है। यह घटना बुधवार की है। पीड़ित लड़की अस्पताल में भर्ती है और इस समय उसका इलाज चल रहा है। वहीं इस मामले के संबंध में पुलिस ने केस दर्ज कर लिया है। आरोपी की पहचान राकेश के तौर पर हुई है। राकेश कांग्रेस पार्षद लिंगराजू का बेटा है। उसने लड़की पर दवानगेरे के केटीजे नगर पुलिस स्टेशन के अंतर्गत हमला किया।
 
