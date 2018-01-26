अपना शहर चुनें

मुंबई में पुलिस की बड़ी कार्रवाई, तीन संदिग्ध हिरासत में लिए

Updated Fri, 26 Jan 2018 11:22 AM IST
Police detained three persons on suspicion in Mumbai
गणतंत्र दिवस को लेकर देशभर में सुरक्षा कड़ी है। सुरक्षा एजेंसियां और पुलिस सतर्क है। गणतंत्र दिवस पर मुंबई पुलिस ने बड़ी कार्रवाई की है। मुंबई पुलिस ने महिला समेत तीन संदिग्ध लोगों को हिरासत में लिया है। शिवाजी पार्क में गणतंत्र दिवस परेड स्थल के पास से तीनों को पुलिस ने पकड़ा है।  बताया जा रहा है कि ये तीन लोग शिवाजी पार्क में परेड स्थल पर संदिग्‍धा हालत में घूम रहे थे। पुलिस ने तीनों को हिरासत में लिया तो वो घबरा गए। फिलहाल पुलिस तीनों से पूछताछ कर रही है। तीनों को हिरासत में लेने के बाद पुलिस ने सुरक्षा व्यवस्था और कड़ी कर दी गई है। 

इसके अलावा राजस्थान में मिलिट्री इंटेलीजेंस पुलिस ने संयुक्त कार्रवाई की है। पुलिस ने दो विदेशी युवकों समेत एक भारतीय से सेटेलाइट फोन बरामद किया है।

इसके साथ ही तीनों युवक पुलिस की निगरानी में है। वहीं सेटेलाइट फोन बरामद होने के बाद गणतंत्र दिवस को सुरक्षा एजेंसियों व पुलिस ने सुरक्षा को बढ़ा दिया है।

