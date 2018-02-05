अपना शहर चुनें

Home ›   Crime ›   Manipur former MLA Son arrested on charges of smuggling gold from Myanmar

म्यांमार से सोने की तस्करी में पूर्व विधायक का बेटा गिरफ्तार

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, कोलकाता Updated Mon, 05 Feb 2018 08:40 PM IST
Manipur former MLA Son arrested on charges of smuggling gold from Myanmar
राजस्व खुफिया निदेशालय (डीआईआई) के अधिकारियों ने म्यांमार से सोने की तस्करी के आरोप में मणिपुर के एक पूर्व विधायक के बेटे को गिरफ्तार किया है। उसके कब्जे से 2.16 करोड़ का सोना बरामद किया गया है। निदेशालय की ओर से सोमवार को यहां जारी एक बयान में इसकी जानकारी दी गई।

निदेशालय के अधिकारियों ने बताया कि उक्त अभियुक्त को बीते शनिवार को कोलकाता के बड़ा बाजार इलाके से गिरफ्तार किया गया था। उसके कब्जे से विदेश में बने सोने के 40 बिस्कुट (6.64 किलो) बरामद हुए। जिसकी कीमत 2.16 करोड़ रुपये है। 

वह सोना म्यांमार से पूर्वोत्तर भारत होकर यहां पहुंचा था। अभियुक्त ने पूछताछ में कबूल किया है कि वह पहले भी सोने की तस्करी करता रहा है।
