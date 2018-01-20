Download App
आपका शहर Close
Home ›   Crime ›   Eighty year old woman raped in Pune, Maharashtra, FIR registered, Investigation begins

शर्मनाक: पुणे में 80 साल की बुजुर्ग महिला से दुष्कर्म, आरोपी फरार

क्राइम डेस्क, अमर उजाला Updated Sat, 20 Jan 2018 03:48 PM IST
Eighty year old woman raped in Pune, Maharashtra, FIR registered, Investigation begins
प्रतीकात्मक तस्वीर
पुणे में एक शर्मनाक मामला सामने आया है। पुणे की तलवडे में 80 साल की बुजुर्ग महिला के साथ बलात्कार किया गया है। मामले में शुक्रवार को एफआईआर दर्ज की गई है। आरोप अभी फरार है। पुलिस मामले की जांच कर रही है।
 

बता दें कि दिल्ली में भी कुछ दिन पहले ऐसा ही मामला सामने आया था, जिसमें एक 15 साल के नाबालिग लड़के ने 65 साल की बुजुर्ग से ‌कथित तौर पर बलात्कार किया था।घरों में काम करने वाली एक 65 वर्षीय बुजुर्ग महिला ने पुलिस में शिकायत दी थी कि सोमवार को जब वह काम से लौट रही थी तो उसके साथ एक लड़के ने सैनिक फार्म्स के पास स्थित एक खुले प्लॉट में रेप किया।

पुलिस ने इस मामले में आरोपी नाबालिग को गिरफ्तार कर काउंसिलिंग के लिए जूवेनाइल वेलफेयर सेंटर भेज दिया था। पीड़िता के अनुसार आरोपी एक प्लॉट के नजदीक रुका हुआ था। उसके पिता वहीं केयरटेकर का काम करते हैं।

महिला ने अपनी शिकायत में कहा था कि यह हादसा उस वक्त हुआ जब वह नहा रही थी। वह मदद के लिए चिल्लाई लेकिन आरोपी ने उस पर हमला कर दिया। भागने से पहले नाबालिग ने महिला को धमकी भी दी वह इस बारे में किसी को ना बताए।

बाद में महिला नेब सराय पुलिस स्टेशन पहुंची और अपनी शिकायत दर्ज कराई। पुलिस ने बताया कि पहले तो आरोपी के परिजन उसका दोष किसी अन्य पर डालने की कोशिश में थे लेकिन नाबालिग ने अपना जुर्म कबूल कर लिया।
old woman raped rape fir registered investigation begins

Spotlight

Bigg Boss 11 contestant arshi khan signs a film starring Baahubali star prabhas
Bollywood

बिग बॉस की इस कॉमनर की किस्मत खुली, बड़े बजट की फिल्म में रोमांस करेंगे 'बाहुबली'

20 जनवरी 2018

bigg boss 11 contestants ready for bollywood and television debut
Television

Bigg Boss 11 के इन 7 कंटेस्टेंट्स की खुली किस्मत, किसी को मिली फिल्म तो किसी को मिला शो

20 जनवरी 2018

Here Are Some Facts About The Rani Padmavati
Bollywood

फिल्म से पहले जान लें कौन हैं 'पद्मावती', 16 हजार दासियों के साथ जौहर करने पर क्यों हुईं थीं मजबूर

20 जनवरी 2018

gully boy ranveer singh transformation body
Bollywood

रणवीर सिंह को ये क्या हो गया कि दिखने लगे ऐसे, सोशल मीडिया पर तस्वीर वायरल

20 जनवरी 2018

box office collection 1921 showing good collection kaalakaandi mukkabaaz
Bollywood

सलमान की इस हीरोइन से डरे लोग, 'कालाकांडी' और 'मुक्काबाज' को पीछे छोड़ा

20 जनवरी 2018

Preity Zinta is pregnant and hiding her BABY BUMP
Bollywood

बॉबी देओल की इस हीरोइन की ऐसी तस्वीरें आईं सामने, छिपाने को हुईं मजबूर

20 जनवरी 2018

Simple to bold Mandira Bedi fashion mantra can help you to get fashionable
Fashion street

45 की उम्र में 25 जैसा फिगर, इस एक्ट्रेस ने बिकनी में दिए ऐसे पोज, बीच पर लगी आग

20 जनवरी 2018

taapsee panuu and saqib saleem starrer film dil juunglee first song
Bollywood

तापसी पन्नू की फिल्म का पहला गाना 'नचले ना' रिलीज, एक दिन में 30 लाख लोगों ने देखा

20 जनवरी 2018

Unknown facts about Deepika Padukone look in Padmaavat film
Fashion street

400 किलो सोने से लदकर दीपिका बनीं 'पद्मावती', 1 घंटे तक पहनती रहती थीं गहने

20 जनवरी 2018

makers released new teaser of padmaavat deepika padukone looking perfect
Bollywood

क्षत्राणियों के सा‌थ मिलकर दीपिका ने 'खिलजी' के लिए रचा मौत का चक्रव्यूह, Video देख हिल जाएंगे दर्शक

20 जनवरी 2018

Most Read

Pakistani husband raped her bride on first night by rod
International

पाकिस्‍तानी शौहर ने मनाया ऐसा हैवानियत भरा सुहागरात, रिसेप्‍शन के दिन मर गई दुल्‍हन

ये कहानी एक ऐसे हैवान पति की है जिसने सुहागरात को अपनी पत्नी के साथ ऐसा अत्याचार किया कि उसकी जान ही निकल गई...

19 जनवरी 2018

Liquor smuggler car drop in pound in jaunpur
Varanasi

चेकिंग देखकर भगाई कार तालाब में पलटी, गाड़ी में निकला कुछ ऐसा जिसे देख पुलिस रह गई दंग

20 जनवरी 2018

14 boy and girl arrest
Gorakhpur

14 युवक-युवती पकड़े गए, होटल सील

18 जनवरी 2018

robbery in chinhat in Lucknow.
Lucknow

लखनऊ: आधी रात को डकैतों का धावा, 3 को मारी गोली, दो बहनें अगवा, देर रात लौटीं

19 जनवरी 2018

पुलिस और डॉक्टरों ने की गैंगरेप पीड़ित की बेकदरी
Bareilly

पुलिस और डॉक्टरों ने की गैंगरेप पीड़ित की बेकदरी

20 जनवरी 2018

hookah bar ban in kanpur now
Kanpur

PHOTOS: बंद हाेंगे लड़के-लड़क‌ियाें के अय्याशी के अड्डे, लगेगी लगाम

19 जनवरी 2018

प्रापर्टी डीलर नेत्रपाल ही निकला पत्नी का कातिल
Budaun

प्रापर्टी डीलर नेत्रपाल ही निकला पत्नी का कातिल

20 जनवरी 2018

एंबुलेंस में संदिग्ध होने की सूचना पर मचा हड़कंप 16-46-18
Pilibhit

एंबुलेंस में संदिग्ध होने की सूचना पर मचा हड़कंप 16-46-18

20 जनवरी 2018

छात्रा का अश्लील वीडियो वायरल करने पर तीन गिरफ्तार
Gorakhpur

छात्रा का अश्लील वीडियो वायरल करने पर तीन गिरफ्तार

19 जनवरी 2018

firing near cm residence in lucknow, fir registered
Lucknow

सीएम आवास के पास पिस्टल से फायर कर महिला को उठाने की कोशिश

20 जनवरी 2018

Related Videos

मेरठ में 18 लाख की लूट का खुलासा करने वाली टीम को मिला ये ईनाम

मेरठ के मोहनपुरी में एक कंपनी के कर्मचारियों से 18 लाख की लूट का पुलिस ने खुलासा किया है।

20 जनवरी 2018

Four goons arrested in encounter in saharanpur 0:56

सहारनपुर में मुठभेड़ के दौरान पुलिस के हत्थे चढ़े इनामी बदमाश

19 जनवरी 2018

A sharp shooter arrested in police encounter in firozabad 1:02

सलमान खान को दी थी जान से मारने की धमकी अब है सलाखों के पीछे

19 जनवरी 2018

mother arrested in case of son murder in kerala 1:43

बेटे ने चिढ़ाया तो मां बनी हत्यारिन, पहले घोंटा गला फिर जलाया

19 जनवरी 2018

Watch: Girl assaulted, sexually abused inside college by TMC student wing leader 2:05

Video: कॉलेज में छात्रा होती रही बेआबरू, देखते रहे लोग

19 जनवरी 2018

  • Downloads

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Sports

Lifestyle

Entertainment

Multimedia

Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

E-Paper

Other Properties:

© 2017-18 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.