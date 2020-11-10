शहर चुनें
Bihar Election : वोटों की गिनती शुरू, तेज प्रताप का ट्वीट- तेजस्वी भवः बिहार!

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, पटना Updated Tue, 10 Nov 2020 08:29 AM IST
तेज प्रताप यादव
तेज प्रताप यादव - फोटो : ANI

बिहार विधानसभा चुनाव नतीजे 2020
Live Result Updates

ख़बर सुनें
बिहार विधानसभा चुनाव के लिए मतगणना शुरू हो चुकी है। मतगणना शुरू होते ही राजद नेता और तेजस्वी यादव के बड़े भाई तेज प्रताप यादव ने ट्वीट कर तेजस्वी भव बिहार कहा है। उन्होंने ट्वीट कर कहा, 'तेजस्वी भवः बिहार! शुरुआती रुझानों में एनडीए गठबंधन से महागठबंधन आगे चल रहा है।
अब तक 50 सीटों के रुझान आ चुके हैं, जिसमें महागठबंधन अभी तक 35 सीटों पर आगे चल रही है और एनडीए 18 सीटों पर टिकी है। अभी ये शुरुआती रुझान है और आगे लगातार बढ़ते रहेंगे। 
