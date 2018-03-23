शहर चुनें

बिहार: पटाखा फैक्ट्री में धमाका, 5 की मौत, 25 से ज्यादा घायल

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, नालंदा Updated Fri, 23 Mar 2018 09:10 AM IST
पटाखा फैक्ट्री
पटाखा फैक्ट्री
बिहार में अवैध रूप से चलाई जा रही एक पटाखा फैक्ट्री में धमाके के बाद भीषण आग लग गई है। आग लगने से 5 लोगों की मौत हो गई जबकि 25 से ज्यादा लोग घायल हो गए हैं। फिलहाल मौके पर पुलिस पहुंच गई है और आग लगने के कारणों का पता लगा रही है। 
बता दें कि यह हादसा नालंदा के जलालपुर में हुआ है। जहां पटाखा फैक्ट्री में धमाके के बाद आग लग गई। इस दौरान फैक्ट्री में काफी लोग थे। जानकारी के मुताबिक घायलों की संख्या बढ़ भी सकती है। घायलों को पास के अस्पताल में भर्ती कराया गया है। फिलहाल पुलिस और फायर ब्रिगेड के कर्मचारी बचाव अभियान में जुटे हैं।  बताया जा रहा है कि यह फैक्ट्री अवैध रूप से चलाई जा रही थी। फिलहाल पुलिस जांच में जुटी है।   

वहीं धमाके की जांच के लिए ATS के 8 सदस्य पहुंचे। 
 


 

