सुषमा स्वराज की मदद से वतन लौटे मानव तस्करी का शिकार हुए तीन युवक

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, हैदराबाद Updated Thu, 25 Jan 2018 08:38 AM IST
3 Hyderabad youth trafficked to Malaysia in the name of job returned to India
शेख अहमद - फोटो : ANI
हैदराबाद के तीन युवकों को विदेश मंत्री सुषमा स्वराज ने मानव तस्करी के चंगुल से छुड़ाया। तीनों युवकों की नौकरी दिलाने के नाम पर मलेशिया में तस्करी कर दी गई थी। तीनों शनिवार 19 जनवरी को सुषमा स्वराज की मदद से देश वापस लौटने में सफल रहे हैं। उन्हें मेगा स्टील कंपनी में नौकरी दिलाने के नाम पर एक एजेंट ने मलेशिया भेज दिया था। हालांकि वहां पहुंचने के बाद उन्हें मजदूरों की तरह काम करना पड़ा।

वतन लौटे तीन युवकों में से एक शेख अहमद इब्राहिम ने समाचार एजेंसी एएनआई को बताया कि सैय्यद शोएब नाम के एक एजेंट ने मुझे, मेरे भाई मोहम्मद बिलाल और मेरे कजिन मोहम्मद मतीन अली को मलेशिया की मेगा स्टील कंपनी में नौकरी का ऑफर दिया। वहां पहुंचने के बाद काम देने वालों ने हमें मजदूरों की तरह काम करने को कहा।

कुछ समय बाद तीनों में से एक ने विदेश मंत्री सुषमा स्वराज को ट्विट किया और कुआलालंपुर में स्थित भारतीय उच्चायोग से संपर्क किया। जिसके बाद उन्हें वहां से निकाला गया। अहमद ने बताया कि उन्होंने ट्विटर पर सुषमा स्वराज से संपर्क किया और उन्हें मंत्री से तुरंत रिस्पॉन्स मिला। हमें घर वापस आने में मदद करने के लिए धन्यवाद। हमें उम्मीद है कि वे हमारे जैसे लोगों की आगे भी मदद करती रहेंगी।
 

