मध्यप्रदेश: अंतरराष्ट्रीय विकलांग दिवस पर इंदौर में व्हीलचेयर क्रिकेट टूर्नामेंट का हुआ आयोजन

Updated Fri, 04 Dec 2020 07:41 AM IST
व्हीलचेयर क्रिकेट के खिलाड़ी
व्हीलचेयर क्रिकेट के खिलाड़ी - फोटो : ANI

मध्यप्रदेश में अंतरराष्ट्रीय विकलांग दिवस के मौके पर गुरुवार को इंदौर में राज्य क्रिकेट संगठन द्वारा एक व्हीलचेयर क्रिकेट टूर्नामेंट का आयोजन किया गया। 
city & states madhya pradesh wheelchair cricket state cricket organisation international day of disabled persons

