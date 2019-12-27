मध्यप्रदेश: नाबालिग लड़की से बस के अंदर दुष्कर्म, पुलिस ने दो आरोपियों को गिरफ्तार किया

Rajgarh: Minor girl allegedly raped inside a bus at Biaora bus stand. N K Nahar, Sub Divisional Officer of Police says, "Girl complained she was raped by a man in presence of another person. Both accused arrested, case registered under relevant sections". #MadhyaPradesh (26.12) pic.twitter.com/jjLrKfnNWG— ANI (@ANI) December 26, 2019
रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News App, iOS Hindi News App और Amarujala Hindi News APP अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.
सोशल मीडिया पर वायरल हुए एक वीडियो ने मध्य प्रदेश पुलिस की कार्यशैली पर सवाल उठा दिए हैं। वायरल वीडियो जबलपुर में नागरिकता संशोधन कानून (सीएए) विरोध प्रदर्शन के दिन का बताया जा रहा है।
27 दिसंबर 2019