MP: Minor girl sexually harassed inside bus police arrested 2 accused

मध्यप्रदेश: नाबालिग लड़की से बस के अंदर दुष्कर्म, पुलिस ने दो आरोपियों को गिरफ्तार किया

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, राजगढ़ Updated Fri, 27 Dec 2019 06:51 AM IST
rape with minor girl
rape with minor girl - फोटो : Social Media
ख़बर सुनें
मध्यप्रदेश के राजगढ़ जिले के ब्यावर में बस स्टैंड पर खड़ी एक बस के अंदर नाबालिग लड़की से दुष्कर्म का मामला सामने आया है। पुलिस ने इस मामले में दो आरोपियों को गिरफ्तार किया है।
जानकारी के अनुसार, गुरुवार को लड़की के पिता ने पुलिस को शिकायत दी थी कि उसकी नाबालिग बेटी लापता हो गई है। वह इंदौर जा रही थी। पुलिस ने बताया कि शिकायत मिलने के बाद जब जांच शुरू की तो ब्यावरा बस स्टैंड पर खड़ी एक बस में लड़की से दुष्कर्म करते दो लोगों को गिरफ्तार किया गया।

लड़की ने पुलिस से कहा है कि आरोपियों में से एक ने उसके साथ दुष्कर्म किया। पुलिस के उप मंडल अधिकारी एनके नाहर ने बताया कि दोनों आरोपियों को गिरफ्तार कर लिया गया है और भारतीय दंड संहिता की संबंधित धाराओं में मामला दर्ज किया गया है।
mp police minor sexually harassed
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

