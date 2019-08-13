मध्यप्रदेश: कुएं के अंदर गिरा बाघ, बचाने के लिए पहुंची वन विभाग की टीम

Katni, Madhya Pradesh: A tiger has fallen in a well in Pipariyakala village of Barhi. Forest Department's team present at the spot. Rescue operation underway pic.twitter.com/KqANX8djUV— ANI (@ANI) August 13, 2019
रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News App, iOS Hindi News App और Amarujala Hindi News APP अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.
पूर्व मुख्यमंत्री शिवराज सिंह चौहान द्वारा देश के प्रथम प्रधानमंत्री जवाहरलाल नेहरू को अपराधी कहने पर पलटवार करते हुए कांग्रेस के दिग्गज नेता दिग्विजय सिंह ने रविवार को कहा कि चौहान जवाहरलाल नेहरू के पैर की धूल भी नहीं हैं।
11 अगस्त 2019