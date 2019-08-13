शहर चुनें

Home ›   Madhya Pradesh ›   Madhya Pradesh: tiger has fallen in a well Forest Department team is present at spot

मध्यप्रदेश: कुएं के अंदर गिरा बाघ, बचाने के लिए पहुंची वन विभाग की टीम

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, कटनी Updated Tue, 13 Aug 2019 11:36 AM IST
कुएं में गिरा बाघ
कुएं में गिरा बाघ - फोटो : ANI
ख़बर सुनें
मध्यप्रदेश के कटनी के बरही के पिपरियाकला गांव में एक बाघ कुएं के अंदर गिर गया है। वन विभाग की टीम मौके पर पहुंच गई है। बाघ को बचाने का कार्य जारी है।
tiger well forest department rescue operation बाघ बचाव अभियान
