शहर चुनें
Home ›   Madhya Pradesh ›   Madhya Pradesh Swarms of locusts attack several villages in Sheopur district

मध्यप्रदेशः श्योपुर जिले के कई गांवों में टिड्डी दल का हमला, देखें वीडियो

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, श्योपुर Updated Thu, 18 Jun 2020 08:56 PM IST
विज्ञापन
टिड्डियों के झुंड का हमला
टिड्डियों के झुंड का हमला - फोटो : ANI

पढ़ें अमर उजाला ई-पेपर Free में
कहीं भी, कभी भी।

70 वर्षों से करोड़ों पाठकों की पसंद

Read Now
ख़बर सुनें
मध्यप्रदेश के श्योपुर जिले के कई गांवों में टिड्डियों के झुंड ने हमला किया है। जिले के कृषि विभाग के डिप्टी डायरेक्टर ने कहा कि एक टीम गठित गई है। जहां भी इस तरह के टिड्डियों के हमले की सूचना मिलती है, टीम जाती है और किसानों को स्थिति से निपटने के लिए समाधान प्रदान करती है।
विज्ञापन

टिड्डियों के झुंड से बचाव के लिए थाली और ढोल बजाकर शोर मचाना और खरपतवार को जलाकर धुआं करना शामिल है। नीम की पत्ती, सुरती की गांठ और लहसुन के संयुक्त घोल को उबालकर छिड़काव करने से फसल को बचाया जा सकता है। गोबर के घोल का छिड़काव भी काफी असरदार है।
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
madhya pradesh swarms of locusts attack locusts attack sheopur district

रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News App, iOS Hindi News App और Amarujala Hindi News APP अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

विज्ञापन

Spotlight

सुशांत की अस्थियां विसर्जित करता परिवार
Bollywood

गंगा में विसर्जित हुईं सुशांत सिंह राजपूत की अस्थियां, बेटियों के साथ कलश थामे नजर आए पिता

18 जून 2020

करण जौहर,सुशांत सिंह राजपूत
Bollywood

सुशांत सिंह राजपूत की मौत के बाद करण जौहर ने लिया बड़ा फैसला, किसी को भी नहीं थी इसकी उम्मीद

18 जून 2020

विज्ञापन
सुखोई विमान (फाइल फोटो)
Bareilly

त्रिशूल एयरबेस पर बढ़ी सरगरमी, तीन सुखोई लड़ाकू विमान ने भरी उड़ान, जवानों की छुट्टियां रद्द 

18 जून 2020

चीन ने एलएसी पर बढ़ाई सैन्य ताकत
Jammu

चीन के मंसूबों का इन तस्वीरों से हुआ खुलासा, निपटने के लिए भारत भी तैयार

18 जून 2020

लद्दाख
Jammu

Exclusive: लद्दाख के 21 गांवों में हाई अलर्ट और ब्लैकआउट, इन लोगों ने खोला चीन की चालबाजी का चिट्ठा

18 जून 2020

विज्ञापन
रिया चक्रवर्ती
Bollywood

सुशांत की आत्महत्या मामले में बयान दर्ज कराने बांद्रा पुलिस स्टेशन पहुंचीं रिया चक्रवर्ती

18 जून 2020

आयशा टाकिया सलमान के साथ
Bollywood

सुशांत सिंह राजपूत की मौत के बाद इस अभिनेत्री का बड़ा बयान, कहा- 'मुझे भी इंडस्ट्री में परेशान किया गया'

18 जून 2020

सूरज पंचोली , सुशांत सिंह राजपूत
Bollywood

सुशांत सिंह राजपूत के साथ सूरज पंचोली के ऐसे थे रिश्ते, अभिनेता ने झगड़े की बात पर तोड़ी चुप्पी

18 जून 2020

आयुष्मान खुराना कॉफी विद करण शो में
Bollywood

सितारा बनने के बाद जिसे बुलाया अपने शो पर, उसी आयुष्मान खुराना के साथ करण जौहर ने किया था ये बर्ताव!

18 जून 2020

मिराज 2000
Jammu

अब चकनाचूर होगी चीन की चालबाजीः थलसेना के बाद वायुसेना ने कसी कमर, ये विमान करेंगे प्रचंड प्रहार

18 जून 2020

विज्ञापन

Disclaimer


हम डाटा संग्रह टूल्स, जैसे की कुकीज के माध्यम से आपकी जानकारी एकत्र करते हैं ताकि आपको बेहतर और व्यक्तिगत अनुभव प्रदान कर सकें और लक्षित विज्ञापन पेश कर सकें। अगर आप साइन-अप करते हैं, तो हम आपका ईमेल पता, फोन नंबर और अन्य विवरण पूरी तरह सुरक्षित तरीके से स्टोर करते हैं। आप कुकीज नीति पृष्ठ से अपनी कुकीज हटा सकते है और रजिस्टर्ड यूजर अपने प्रोफाइल पेज से अपना व्यक्तिगत डाटा हटा या एक्सपोर्ट कर सकते हैं। हमारी Cookies Policy, Privacy Policy और Terms & Conditions के बारे में पढ़ें और अपनी सहमति देने के लिए Agree पर क्लिक करें।
Agree
Election

अपना शहर चुनें

  • Downloads

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Lifestyle

Tools

Entertainment News

Sports News

Latest News

Trending News
E-Paper
Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

Other Properties:

© 2019-20 Amar Ujala Limited