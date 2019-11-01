शहर चुनें

मध्यप्रदेश: सरकारी अस्पताल में झाड़-फूंककर उतारा सांप का जहर, वीडियो आया सामने

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, श्योपुर Updated Fri, 01 Nov 2019 02:52 PM IST
मध्यप्रदेश में श्योपुर के अस्पताल में सांप के काटने का मामला
मध्यप्रदेश में श्योपुर के अस्पताल में सांप के काटने का मामला - फोटो : ANI
मध्यप्रदेश के सरकारी अस्पताल में सर्पदंश से पीड़ित व्यक्ति का झाड़-फूंककर इलाज करने का एक वीडियो सामने आया है। समाचार एजेंसी एएनआई के अनुसार, अस्पताल में भर्ती किए गए शख्स को झाड़ा-फूंका जा रहा है, ताकि उस पर सांप के काटने से फैले जहर का असर ना हो।
वहीं इस मामले के सामने आने के बाद सरकारी अस्पताल के चिकित्सा अधिकारी का कहना है कि यह एक गलत प्रथा है। हम मामले की जांच कराने के बाद उचित कार्रवाई करेंगे।


कमल नाथ
India News

एशियन बिजनेस लीडरशिप फोरम में शामिल होंगे मध्य प्रदेश के मुख्यमंत्री कमल नाथ

मध्यप्रदेश के मुख्यमंत्री कमलनाथ दुबई में आयोजित होने जा रही बिजनेस लीडरशिप फोरम में शामिल होंगे। बिजनेस फोरम का आयोजन छह नवंबर को दुबई में यूएई के कैबिनेट सदस्य और टॉलरेन्स मंत्री शेख नाहयान मुबारक अल नाहयान के नेतृत्व में आयोजित किया जा रहा है।

1 नवंबर 2019

भाजपा विधायर प्रह्लाद लोधी (फाइल फोटो)
Madhya Pradesh

मध्यप्रदेश: भाजपा विधायक सहित 12 लोगों को कोर्ट ने सुनाई दो साल जेल की सजा

1 नवंबर 2019

sexually abused
Madhya Pradesh

मध्य प्रदेशः अमेरिकी दंपती का आरोप, रीवा से गोद लिए बच्चों का हुआ यौन शोषण

31 अक्टूबर 2019

Kailash Vijayvargiya
Bhopal

मध्य प्रदेश में अंडे को लेकर भाजपा और कांग्रेस के बीच छिड़ी सियासी जंग 

30 अक्टूबर 2019

हादसे में क्षतिग्रस्त कार
Madhya Pradesh

इंदौर: दो कारों के बीच टक्कर में छह लोगों की मौत, पांच गंभीर रूप से घायल

29 अक्टूबर 2019

हिंगोट युद्ध
Madhya Pradesh

हिंगोट युद्ध: दिवाली की परंपरा से जुड़ी जंग में बरसे देशी रॉकेट, 40 जख्मी

29 अक्टूबर 2019

किसान एक्सप्रेस ट्रेन
Madhya Pradesh

आलीराजपुर को मिली पहली ट्रेन, 84 साल पहले जिले को मिली थी बस सेवा

31 अक्टूबर 2019

बाबूलाल जंडेल
Madhya Pradesh

इंजीनियर से मारपीट मामले में कांग्रेस विधायक समेत 14 को एक साल की जेल

31 अक्टूबर 2019

गोपाल भार्गव (फाइल फोटो)
Madhya Pradesh

मध्यप्रदेश: अंडे पर छिड़ा सियासी संग्राम, भाजपा बोली- सनातन संस्कृति में निषेध है मांसाहार

31 अक्टूबर 2019

mppeb
Education

MPTET 2019 RESULT : पीईबी ने जारी किया रिजल्ट, यहां पाएं पूरी जानकारी 

28 अक्टूबर 2019

