शहर चुनें

Home ›   Madhya Pradesh ›   Madhya Pradesh: Seven buses burnt due to fire at a bus stand in Damoh, no casualties

मध्यप्रदेश: दमोह में बस स्टैंड में आग लगने से सात बसें जलकर खाक, कोई हताहत नहीं

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, दमोह Published by: Kuldeep Singh Updated Thu, 25 Mar 2021 07:15 AM IST
विज्ञापन
बस स्टैंड में जलती हुईं बसें
बस स्टैंड में जलती हुईं बसें - फोटो : [email protected]
epaper

पढ़ें अमर उजाला ई-पेपर
कहीं भी, कभी भी।

Read Now
ख़बर सुनें
मध्यप्रदेश के दमोह में एक बस स्टैंड में आग लगने से सात बसें जलकर खाक हो गईं। सीएसपी अभिषेक तिवारी ने बताया कि आग पर काबू पा लिया गया है। किसी व्यक्ति के हताहत होने की सूचना नहीं है। आग लगने के कारणों की जांच की जाएगी।
विज्ञापन


 

आपकी राय हमारे लिए महत्वपूर्ण है। खबरों को बेहतर बनाने में हमारी मदद करें।

खबर में दी गई जानकारी और सूचना से आप संतुष्ट हैं?
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
city & states madhya pradesh madhya pradesh news fire in bus bus fire road ways

रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News App, iOS Hindi News App और Amarujala Hindi News APP अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन

Spotlight

स्वैब का नमूना एकत्र करती महिला स्वास्थ्य कर्मी।
India News

Corona second wave: देश में थम नहीं रही कोरोना की रफ्तार, इन राज्यों ने उठाए सख्त कदम

25 मार्च 2021

पेट्रोल-डीजल की कीमत
Business

Petrol Diesel Price: आज भी घटे पेट्रोल-डीजल के दाम, जानिए कितनी हैं कीमतें

25 मार्च 2021

पानीपत में मिले कंकाल।
Chandigarh

ढाई साल बाद खुला राज : घर में दफन तीन मानव कंकाल प्रेमिका व दो बच्चों के निकले, आरोपी ने किया बड़ा खुलासा

25 मार्च 2021

Mac Mohan
Bollywood

इस एक लाइन को शूट करने 27 बार मुंबई से बेंगलुरु गए था 'शोले' का 'सांभा', यहां पढ़ें पूरा किस्सा

24 मार्च 2021

सीएसके की नई जर्सी
Cricket News

सीएसके का भारतीय सेना को सलाम: धोनी ने जारी की नई जर्सी, आईपीएल में अलग अंदाज में उतरेगी टीम

24 मार्च 2021

घटनास्थल पर पुलिस के आला अधिकारी
Agra

यूपी में पुलिस पर फिर चली गोली: दो भाइयों का विवाद सुलझाने गए दरोगा प्रशांत कुमार की मौत, योगी ने जताया दुख

24 मार्च 2021

सलमान खान
Bollywood

सलमान खान ने लगवाया कोरोना का पहला टीका, अब तक ये सेलेब्स भी लगवा चुके हैं वैक्सीन

24 मार्च 2021

कोरोना जांच करती स्वास्थ्य कर्मी
Delhi

राजधानी में कोरोना की वापसी: दिल्ली में बुधवार को सामने आए इस साल के अधिकतम मामले, छह ने तोड़ा दम

24 मार्च 2021

केंद्र सरकार कर्मचारी को मिलेगा होली गिफ्ट
India News

7th Pay Commission : केंद्रीय कर्मचारियों को होली का तोहफा, एडवांस मिलेंगे 10,000 रुपये

24 मार्च 2021

महिला ने जीता एक करोड़ का इनाम।
Chandigarh

100 रुपये ने बदली किस्मत : कबाड़ी की पत्नी एक झटके में बनी करोड़पति, कहा- इन रुपयों से घर बनवाऊंगी

24 मार्च 2021

विज्ञापन

Disclaimer


हम डाटा संग्रह टूल्स, जैसे की कुकीज के माध्यम से आपकी जानकारी एकत्र करते हैं ताकि आपको बेहतर और व्यक्तिगत अनुभव प्रदान कर सकें और लक्षित विज्ञापन पेश कर सकें। अगर आप साइन-अप करते हैं, तो हम आपका ईमेल पता, फोन नंबर और अन्य विवरण पूरी तरह सुरक्षित तरीके से स्टोर करते हैं। आप कुकीज नीति पृष्ठ से अपनी कुकीज हटा सकते है और रजिस्टर्ड यूजर अपने प्रोफाइल पेज से अपना व्यक्तिगत डाटा हटा या एक्सपोर्ट कर सकते हैं। हमारी Cookies Policy, Privacy Policy और Terms & Conditions के बारे में पढ़ें और अपनी सहमति देने के लिए Agree पर क्लिक करें।
Agree
Election

अपना शहर चुनें

  • Downloads

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Lifestyle

Tools

Entertainment News

Sports News

Latest News

Trending News
E-Paper
Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

Other Properties:

© 2020-21 Amar Ujala Limited
X

प्रिय पाठक

कृपया अमर उजाला प्लस के अनुभव को बेहतर बनाने में हमारी मदद करें।
अपने सुझाव हमारे साथ साझा करें
डेली पॉडकास्ट सुनने के लिए सब्सक्राइब करें

क्लिप सुनें

00:00
00:00
Continue
X