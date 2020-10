कांग्रेस के नेता भी स्वीकार करते हैं कि कमलनाथ तो सोने की चम्मच मुंह में लेकर पैदा हुए हैंः नरोत्तम मिश्रा

Kamal Nath ji was born with a golden spoon in his mouth & his party's legislator has said this. Is it a crime to be born poor? A CM from humble origins is what irks the Congress: Madhya Pradesh Home Minister Narottam Mishra on Dinesh Gurjar's statement on Shivraj S Chouhan https://t.co/CiRfIwwJvp pic.twitter.com/dYMcziUFcJ