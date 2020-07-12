शहर चुनें
Home ›   Madhya Pradesh ›   Madhya Pradesh: Congress MLA Pradhyuman Singh Lodhi from Bada Malhera joined BJP

मध्यप्रदेश : कांग्रेस को झटका, भाजपा में शामिल हुए विधायक प्रद्युम्न सिंह लोधी

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, भोपाल Updated Sun, 12 Jul 2020 06:01 PM IST
भाजपा में शामिल हुए कांग्रेस विधायक प्रद्युम्न सिंह लोधी
भाजपा में शामिल हुए कांग्रेस विधायक प्रद्युम्न सिंह लोधी - फोटो : एएनआई

ख़बर सुनें
राजस्थान में संकट का सामना कर रही कांग्रेस को मध्यप्रदेश में भी झटका लगा है। दरअसल, कांग्रेस के बड़ा मल्हेरा से विधायक प्रद्युम्न सिंह लोधी भारतीय जनता पार्टी में शामिल हो गए हैं। लोधी ने रविवार को भोपाल में एक कार्यक्रम में मुख्यमंत्री शिवराज सिंह चौहान की मौजूदगी में भाजपा की सदस्यता ग्रहण की। 
madhya pradesh pradhyuman singh lodhi mp bjp mp congress

Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

