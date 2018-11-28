शहर चुनें

मध्यप्रदेश: सूची में सपाक्स के उम्मीदवार का गलत नाम छपा, मतदान रद्द करने की मांग

चुनाव डेस्क, अमर उजाला, नई दिल्ली Updated Wed, 28 Nov 2018 04:22 PM IST
मध्यप्रदेश चुनाव
मध्यप्रदेश चुनाव
ख़बर सुनें
मध्यप्रदेश के मऊगंज विधान सभा से सपाक्स पार्टी के प्रत्याशी राममणि शुक्ला का नाम बदल जाने से विवाद की स्थिति पैदा हो गई है। उम्मीदवारों की सूची में उनका नाम राजमणि शुक्ला छपा है। इसको लेकर सपाक्स ने पूरे विधानसभा क्षेत्र में चुनाव का बहिष्कार करने की चेतावनी दी है। 
प्रत्याशी राममणि शुक्ला ने इस सीट पर चुनाव रद्द करने की मांग की है। इसे लेकर तनाव की स्थिति भी पैदा हो सकती है। 

बता दें कि आज मध्यप्रदेश में विधानसभा चुनाव के लिए मतदान हो रहा है। इस बार सपाक्स भी चुनाव मैदान में है। यहां नतीजे 11 दिसंबर को आएंगे।  
 

