मध्यप्रदेश चुनाव: कई जगहों पर ईवीएम हुई खराब, कांग्रेस ने दोबारा मतदान की मांग उठाई 

There have been many complaints of EVMs malfunctioning, have written to Election Commission. Have requested that voting time in these polling booths should be extended to compensate for the delay: Jyotiraditya Scindia, Congress #MadhyaPradeshElections pic.twitter.com/EfJiIg7lW0

CEC O P Rawat on Jyotiraditya Scindia's request to EC to extend polling time due to EVM malfunction: There are provisions for the extension of time, the local officers can take the call as they see fit. The matter does not need to be handled by the commission. pic.twitter.com/OznJsAKzcJ