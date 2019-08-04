शहर चुनें

अपना शहर चुनें

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
Home ›   Madhya Pradesh ›   Madhya Pradesh: 4 dead and 10 injured after a car collided with a bus in Barwani district

मध्यप्रदेश: कार और बस की टक्कर में चार की मौत, 10 घायल

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, भोपाल Updated Sun, 04 Aug 2019 12:10 PM IST
barmani accident
barmani accident - फोटो : ANI
ख़बर सुनें
मध्यप्रदेश के बड़वानी जिले में रविवार को एक कार और बस की टक्कर हो गई। इस हादसे में चार लोगों को मौत हो गई जबकि 10 लोग घायल हो गए। पुलिस के अनुसार टक्कर इतनी भीषण थी की कार का अगला हिस्सा बुरी तरह क्षतिग्रस्त हो गया है। 
विज्ञापन
 
 

स्थानीय लोगों की मदद से घायलों को निकाला गया। इस हादसे से बस का ड्राईवर केबिन भी बुरी तरह टूट गया। पुलिस ने बताया कि कार सवार लोग धार के निवासी है। के कुक्षी (धार) से तोरणमल जा रहे थे। 

इसी बीच रास्ते में इनकी कार की बस से आमने- सामने से टक्कर हो गई। बताया जा रहा है कि बस खेतिया से इंदौर जा रही थी। पुलिस ने घायलों को नजदीकी अस्पताल में भर्ती करा दिया है।
विज्ञापन

Recommended

दैनिक राशिफल
Predictions

आज का राशिफल : किसके लिए शुभ रहेगा रविवार का दिन

4 अगस्त 2019

Bollywood

6 फिल्मों में दोस्ती के लिए स्टार्स ने लगा दी जान की बाजी, 'राहुल-अंजलि' तो आज भी हैं फेमस

4 अगस्त 2019

Jai-veeru and shahrukh khan
khuch khuch hota hai
sholay
Lage Raho Munnabhai
Bollywood

6 फिल्मों में दोस्ती के लिए स्टार्स ने लगा दी जान की बाजी, 'राहुल-अंजलि' तो आज भी हैं फेमस

4 अगस्त 2019

Bollywood

Friendship Day: तलाक के बाद नहीं टूटा इन 5 बॉलीवुड जोड़ियों का रिश्ता, दोस्ती निभाकर पेश की मिसाल

4 अगस्त 2019

पहली पत्नी रीना के साथ आमिर खाने
Hrithik Roshan and Sussanne Khan
पूजा भट्ट और मनीष मखीजा
Malaika Arora Arbaaz Khan
Bollywood

Friendship Day: तलाक के बाद नहीं टूटा इन 5 बॉलीवुड जोड़ियों का रिश्ता, दोस्ती निभाकर पेश की मिसाल

4 अगस्त 2019

यहां पर हैं नौकरी के ढेरो मौके, क्या आप हैं तैयार
Himalayan Institute of Technology

यहां पर हैं नौकरी के ढेरो मौके, क्या आप हैं तैयार
नवदीप सैनी
Cricket News

डेब्यू मैच में चमके नवदीप, टीम इंडिया ने पहले टी-20 में वेस्टइंडीज को 4 विकेट से हराया

4 अगस्त 2019

Relationship

औरत अगर मर्द से जबरदस्ती करे तो क्या यह रेप है?

3 अगस्त 2019

flirt
Relationship

औरत अगर मर्द से जबरदस्ती करे तो क्या यह रेप है?

3 अगस्त 2019

Bollywood

करीबी दोस्त की मौत के बाद उनकी बेटी के लिए फरिश्ता बने सलमान, बना लिया खास रिश्ता

3 अगस्त 2019

shweta rohira
shweta rohira
shweta rohira
Pulkit Samrat Shweta Rohira
Bollywood

करीबी दोस्त की मौत के बाद उनकी बेटी के लिए फरिश्ता बने सलमान, बना लिया खास रिश्ता

3 अगस्त 2019

लंबी आयु और अच्छी सेहत के लिए इस सावन महाकालेश्वर ज्योतिर्लिंग में कराएं रुद्राभिषेक - 5 /अगस्त /2019
Astrology

लंबी आयु और अच्छी सेहत के लिए इस सावन महाकालेश्वर ज्योतिर्लिंग में कराएं रुद्राभिषेक - 5 /अगस्त /2019
विज्ञापन
madhya pradesh car accident car accident in barwani madhya pradesh car bus accident car accident barwani madhya pradesh dhar मध्य प्रदेश
विज्ञापन
अमर उजाला की खबरों को फेसबुक पर पाने के लिए लाइक करें

रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News App, iOS Hindi News App और Amarujala Hindi News APP अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

Spotlight

सात आतंकी किए ढेर
Jammu

तस्वीरों में देखिए किस तरह भारतीय सेना ने पाक बैट को सिखाया सबक, सात को मार गिराया

4 अगस्त 2019

प्रतीकात्मक तस्वीर
World

3डी बायो-प्रिंटिंग से बनाए मानव हृदय के हिस्से, दावा- जल्द ही बन सकेगा पूरी तरह काम करने वाला दिल

4 अगस्त 2019

विज्ञापन
पीएम मोदी
India News

भाजपा सांसदों की क्लास में बोले पीएम मोदी- जमीन से जुड़े कार्यकर्ता बने रहें 

4 अगस्त 2019

फाइल
Jammu

भारतीय सेना का बैट पर वार, जानिए कब-कब हमारे वीर सपूतों के साथ इसने की कायराना हरकतें

4 अगस्त 2019

सांकेतिक तस्वीर
India News

असम की तर्ज पर पूरे देशवासियों का ब्योरा तैयार कराएगी सरकार, सितंबर 2020 तक 'एनपीआर'

4 अगस्त 2019

विज्ञापन
Salman Khan, Aamir Khan, Kareena Kapoor Khan, juhi Chawla
Bollywood

Friendship day: पक्के दोस्त हैं ये 16 सेलेब्स, बॉलीवुड में मशहूर है इन सबकी दोस्ती

4 अगस्त 2019

सांकेतिक तस्वीर
Education

450 भारतीय छात्रों को ईयू ने दी प्रतिष्ठित इरास्मस छात्रवृत्ति, 15 साल में 5900 पा चुके हैं मौका

4 अगस्त 2019

सांकेतिक तस्वीर
India News

हांगकांग जा रहे विमान में बीमार पड़ा बच्चा, चेन्नई में करानी पड़ी आपात लैंडिंग

4 अगस्त 2019

पांच सदस्यों की हत्या करके युवक ने की खुदकुशी
Chandigarh

पंजाबः मोगा में परिवार के पांच सदस्यों की हत्या कर युवक ने की खुदकुशी, छोड़ा 19 पेज का सुसाइड नोट

3 अगस्त 2019

वित्त मंत्री निर्मला सीतारमण
India News

वित्त मंत्रालय में अब प्रेस कॉन्फ्रेंस के दौरान पत्रकार नहीं पूछे पाएंगे सवाल, करना होगा 'ईमेल'

3 अगस्त 2019

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन

Most Read

जोमैटो
India News

जोमैटो विवाद: ऑर्डर कैंसल करने वाले अमित शुक्ला के खिलाफ जबलपुर पुलिस का एक्शन

जोमैटो विवाद में ऑर्डर कैंसल करने वाले युवक के खिलाफ अब मध्यप्रदेश पुलिस ने एक्शन लिया है। जबलपुर के रहने वाले युवक को पुलिस ने एक नोटिस भेजा है।

1 अगस्त 2019

विज्ञापन
कमलनाथ (फाइल फोटो)
Madhya Pradesh

कमलनाथ सरकार का बड़ा फैसला, 72 हजार कर्मचारी होंगे नियमित और बहाल

2 अगस्त 2019

कमलनाथ (फाइल फोटो)
Madhya Pradesh

मध्यप्रदेश के सीएम कमलनाथ ने उन्नाव पीड़िता के परिजनों से कहा, यूपी असुरक्षित, हमारे यहां आइए

2 अगस्त 2019

गोपाल भार्गव (फाइल फोटो)
Madhya Pradesh

मध्यप्रदेश: बैठक में आने की अनिवार्यता के बाद भी भाजपा के 15 विधायक रहे गायब

2 अगस्त 2019

भीड़ हिंसा(सांकेतिक)
Madhya Pradesh

मध्य प्रदेशः भीड़ ने बच्चा चोर समझकर युवक पर किया हमला, मामला दर्ज

3 अगस्त 2019

सिंथेटिक दूध बनाने की फैक्ट्री
Madhya Pradesh

मध्य प्रदेशः मिलावट के आरोप में एक और दूध व्यवसायी रासुका के तहत गिरफ्तार

3 अगस्त 2019

सांकेतिक तस्वीर
Madhya Pradesh

लोकायुक्त ने घूस लेते रंगे हाथ पकड़ा पीडब्ल्यूडी अधिकारी, बिगड़ी तबीयत, घर से मिले 9.27 लाख रुपये

1 अगस्त 2019

किराना व्यापारी को बुरी तरह से पीटा गया
Madhya Pradesh

मध्यप्रदेशः देवास जिले में व्यापारी को पेड़ से बांधकर पीटा, फिर ले गए पुलिस थाना

1 अगस्त 2019

प्रतीकात्मक तस्वीर
Madhya Pradesh

इंदौर के "राहुल गांधी" जूझ रहे हैं पहचान की परेशानियों से, उपनाम बदलने पर कर रहे विचार

30 जुलाई 2019

प्रतीकात्मक तस्वीर
Madhya Pradesh

इंदौर में छह साल के बच्चे की मौत, खेल-खेल में दोस्तों ने पेट में भर दी थी हवा

29 जुलाई 2019

Recommended Videos

अमेरिका: टेक्सास के शॉपिंग मॉल में भारी गोलीबारी, 20 लोगों की मौत

अमेरिका के टेक्सास के एक मॉल में भारी गोलीबारी हुई। घटना शनिवार की है। इउस गोलीबारी में 20 लोगों की मौत हो गई। 26 लोगों की हालत गंभीर बताए जा रही है। पूरे इलाके को खाली करवा लिया गया है।

4 अगस्त 2019

इंडिया न्यूज 2:02

कश्मीर में सेना ने BAT के मंसूबो को किया नाकाम, घुसपैठ कर रहे आतंकी ढेर

4 अगस्त 2019

आत्महत्या 1:58

ग्रेटर नोएडा के शारदा अस्पताल में युवती ने की जान देने की कोशिश, इंजीनियरिंग के छात्र ने बचाई जान

3 अगस्त 2019

डिजाइन पिक्चर 3:28

मधुबाला से लीना चंदावरकर तक किशोर कुमार के प्यार के चार किस्से

3 अगस्त 2019

कश्मीर 1:33

सोशल मीडिया पर देखने को मिला पाकिस्तान का डर, ट्वीट कर भारतीय सुरक्षा बलों पर उठाए सवाल

3 अगस्त 2019

Related

कलेक्टर एस मिश्रा
Madhya Pradesh

मध्यप्रदेशः व्यवसायी कीर्ति केलकर रासुका के तहत गिरफ्तार, कार्रवाई के लिए कलेक्टर एस मिश्रा पुरस्कृत

2 अगस्त 2019

नेता प्रतिपक्ष गोपाल भार्गव (फाइल फोटो)
India News

कांग्रेस विधायकों के हस्ताक्षरों के सत्यापन के लिए राज्यपाल के पास जा सकती है भाजपा

28 जुलाई 2019

सांकेतिक तस्वीर
Madhya Pradesh

मध्य प्रदेश: नकली घी बनाने वाले व्यापारी पर रासुका

2 अगस्त 2019

shiva temple (सांकेतिक)
Madhya Pradesh

...जहां 15 अगस्त से पखवाड़े भर पहले ही मना लिया गया स्वतंत्रता दिवस

31 जुलाई 2019

सांकेतिक तस्वीर
Madhya Pradesh

मध्यप्रदेश : पांच साल की बच्ची से दुष्कर्म और हत्या के दोषी को फांसी की सजा

29 जुलाई 2019

भाजपा (सांकेतिक तस्वीर)
Madhya Pradesh

इंदौर में कपड़ा व्यापारियों ने किया भाजपा विरोधी प्रदर्शन, 'हमारी भूल,कमल का फूल' के लगाए पोस्टर

30 जुलाई 2019

आज का मुद्दा
View more polls

Disclaimer

अपनी वेबसाइट पर हम डाटा संग्रह टूल्स, जैसे की कुकीज के माध्यम से आपकी जानकारी एकत्र करते हैं ताकि आपको बेहतर अनुभव प्रदान कर सकें, वेबसाइट के ट्रैफिक का विश्लेषण कर सकें, कॉन्टेंट व्यक्तिगत तरीके से पेश कर सकें और हमारे पार्टनर्स, जैसे की Google, और सोशल मीडिया साइट्स, जैसे की Facebook, के साथ लक्षित विज्ञापन पेश करने के लिए उपयोग कर सकें। साथ ही, अगर आप साइन-अप करते हैं, तो हम आपका ईमेल पता, फोन नंबर और अन्य विवरण पूरी तरह सुरक्षित तरीके से स्टोर करते हैं। आप कुकीज नीति पृष्ठ से अपनी कुकीज हटा सकते है और रजिस्टर्ड यूजर अपने प्रोफाइल पेज से अपना व्यक्तिगत डाटा हटा या एक्सपोर्ट कर सकते हैं। हमारी Cookies Policy, Privacy Policy और Terms & Conditions के बारे में पढ़ें और अपनी सहमति देने के लिए Agree पर क्लिक करें।

Agree
  • Downloads
    ABC Digital

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Sports News

Tools

Lifestyle

Entertainment News

Latest News
E-Paper
Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

Other Properties:

© 2018-19 Amar Ujala Limited