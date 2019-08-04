मध्यप्रदेश : इंदौर पुलिस ने एक करोड़ से अधिक के पुराने नोट किए बरामद, छह लोग गिरफ्तार

Madhya Pradesh: Indore police have arrested 6 persons and seized more than Rs 1 crore in Indian currency which is no longer a legal tender. pic.twitter.com/m5UvPoCuvy— ANI (@ANI) August 4, 2019
जोमैटो विवाद में ऑर्डर कैंसल करने वाले युवक के खिलाफ अब मध्यप्रदेश पुलिस ने एक्शन लिया है। जबलपुर के रहने वाले युवक को पुलिस ने एक नोटिस भेजा है।
1 अगस्त 2019