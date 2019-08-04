शहर चुनें

मध्यप्रदेश : इंदौर पुलिस ने एक करोड़ से अधिक के पुराने नोट किए बरामद, छह लोग गिरफ्तार

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, इंदौर Updated Sun, 04 Aug 2019 08:10 PM IST
एक करोड़ रुपये से अधिक के पुराने नोट बरामद
एक करोड़ रुपये से अधिक के पुराने नोट बरामद - फोटो : ANI
मध्यप्रदेश में बड़ी तादाद में चलन से बाहर हो गए पुराने नोट बरामद किए गए हैं। इंदौर पुलिस ने छह लोगों को गिरफ्तार किया है जिनके पास से एक करोड़ रुपये से अधिक के पुराने नोट बरामद किए हैं। 
