Home ›   Madhya Pradesh ›   Indore: Fire broke out at a transformer at main power house of electricity 

इंदौर : मुख्य बिजली घर में रखे ट्रांसफार्मर में लगी भयानक आग, बत्ती गुल

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, इंदौर Updated Fri, 31 May 2019 06:47 AM IST
Indore Power House
Indore Power House - फोटो : ANI
ख़बर सुनें
देर रात इंदौर के मुख्य बिजली में रखे एक ट्रांसफर्मर में आग लग गई। कुछ ही देर बाद आग ने भयानक रूप ले लिया और पूरे बिजली घर में फैल गई। इसके बाद मौके पर अग्निशमन की गाड़ियां पहुंची, जिन्होंने अभियान चला कर आग को काबू किया। जानकारी के मुताबिक आग लगने के बाद से शहर में बिजली गायब है। 
light transformers power house fire लाइट ट्रांसफार्मर बिजली घर आग
