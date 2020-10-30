शहर चुनें
Home ›   Madhya Pradesh ›   Election Commission bars Madhya Pradesh Minister Mohan Yadav from elections campaign for one day

मध्यप्रदेश उपचुनाव : चुनाव आयोग ने मंत्री मोहन यादव के भाषण देने पर लगाई रोक

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला,भोपाल Updated Fri, 30 Oct 2020 11:34 PM IST
मध्य प्रदेश चुनाव आयोग
मध्य प्रदेश चुनाव आयोग

ख़बर सुनें
मध्य प्रदेश में चल रहे उपचुनाव में चुनाव आयोग ने मंत्री मोहन यादव को राज्य में एक दिन के लिए किसी भी सार्वजनिक सभा, जुलूस, रैलियों, रोड शो और साक्षात्कार, और मीडिया में सार्वजनिक भाषण देने से रोक दिया।
मंत्री मोहन यादव ने चुनाव प्रचार के दौरान लोगों को संबोधित करते हुए असंयमित भाषा का उपयोग किया था। इसके बाद चुनाव आयोग ने उन्हें एक दिन के लिए किसी चुनाव प्रचार में हिस्सा लेने से रोक दिया।
 
