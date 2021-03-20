शहर चुनें

इंदौर : 17 साल बाद पीड़िता ने फेसबुक से पहचाना आरोपी, फिर दर्ज कराया दुष्कर्म का केस

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, इंदौर Published by: Tanuja Yadav Updated Sat, 20 Mar 2021 08:31 AM IST

सार

  • मध्यप्रदेश के इंदौर में महिला ने शख्स के खिलाफ दुष्कर्म का मामला करवाया दर्ज
  • 17 साल बाद शख्स का नाम पता लगने के बाद महिला ने दर्ज कराई शिकायत
इंदौर : महिला के साथ दुष्कर्म का मामला
इंदौर : महिला के साथ दुष्कर्म का मामला - फोटो : AMAR UJALA
विस्तार

मध्यप्रदेश के इंदौर में एक महिला ने शख्स के खिलाफ दुष्कर्म का मामला दर्ज करवाया है। बता दें कि 17 साल पहले शख्स ने कथित तौर पर महिला के साथ दुष्कर्म किया था, लेकिन नाम ना पता होने की वजह से महिला शख्स के खिलाफ शिकायत नहीं कर पाई थी। 
इंदौर के महिला पुलिस स्टेशन की एसएचओ ज्योति शर्मा ने बताया कि साल 2020 में महिला को सोशल मीडिया कंपनी फेसबुक पर आरोपी की प्रोफाइल मिली और शख्स का नाम पता चला, जिसके बाद उसने शख्स के खिलाफ शिकायत दर्ज करने का फैसला किया।

