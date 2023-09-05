Assembly Bypolls: छह राज्यों की सात विधानसभा सीटों पर उपचुनाव के लिए मतदान शुरू, वोटों की गिनती 8 सितंबर को

Live
#WATCH झारखंड: डुमरी विधानसभा उपचुनाव के लिए मतदान जारी है।— ANI_HindiNews (@AHindinews) September 5, 2023
(वीडियो बूथ संख्या 347 से है।) pic.twitter.com/Paks480Ihq
#WATCH | Kerala: Voting for Puthupally Assembly by-polls underway— ANI (@ANI) September 5, 2023
(Visuals from Booth No. 10) pic.twitter.com/nQpNI0WlE3
#WATCH | Kerala: Preparations underway as voting for Puthupally Assembly by-polls to begin shortly pic.twitter.com/cbAYF0tGqf— ANI (@ANI) September 5, 2023
#WATCH | Jharkhand: Preparations underway as voting for Dumri Assembly by-polls to begin shortly pic.twitter.com/IZJMW43j2A— ANI (@ANI) September 5, 2023
#WATCH | Jalpaiguri, West Bengal: Voting for Dhupguri Assembly by-polls to begin shortly pic.twitter.com/K3MeBk0NzF— ANI (@ANI) September 5, 2023
