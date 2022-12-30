PM Modi Mother Death News Live: पीएम मोदी की मां हीराबेन का निधन, प्रधानमंत्री अहमदाबाद पहुंचे

लोकप्रिय और ट्रेंडिंग टॉपिक्स
Live
#WATCH | Gujarat: Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrives at the residence of his late mother Heeraben Modi in Gandhinagar. She passed away at the age of 100, today. pic.twitter.com/UAAn079siV— ANI (@ANI) December 30, 2022
पीएम मोदी की मां हीराबेन का निधन शुक्रवार तड़के अहमदाबाद के अस्पताल में हो गया। हीराबेन की उम्र 100 साल थी। प्रधानमंत्री नरेंद्र मोदी की मां हीराबेन की बुधवार को तबीयत बिगड़ गई थी, जिसके बाद उन्हें अहमदाबाद के यूएन मेहता अस्पताल में भर्ती कराया गया था। जिसके बाद प्रधानमंत्री मोदी अपनी मां से मिलने अस्पताल पहुंचे थे। वहीं, पीएम मोदी ने ट्वीट कर अपनी मां को श्रद्धांजलि दी है। इसके बाद वे अहमदाबाद पहुंच चुके हैं। समाचार एजेंसी पीटीआई के मुताबिक, पीएम मोदी वीडियो कॉन्फ्रेंसिंग के माध्यम से बंगाल में होने वाले विकास कार्यों में हिस्सा ले सकते हैं।
रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News apps, iOS Hindi News apps और Amarujala Hindi News apps अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.