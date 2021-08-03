बेहतर अनुभव के लिए एप चुनें।
Parliament Monsoon Session 2021 Today Live Update News Congress leader Rahul Gandhi cycle march, opposition party pegasus case pm modi govt rajya sabha today, Lok sabha latest news in hindi

Parliament Session 2021 Live: लोकसभा की कार्यवाही जारी, राहुल गांधी समेत विपक्षी नेताओं ने निकाला साइकिल मार्च

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, नई दिल्ली Published by: संजीव कुमार झा Updated Tue, 03 Aug 2021 11:39 AM IST
loksabha - फोटो : PTI

Parliament Monsson Session 2021 Live: आज भी संसद में विपक्ष ने अपना रुख नहीं बदला। लोकसभा और राज्यसभा की कार्यवाही शुरू होते ही विपक्षी सांसदों ने नारेबाजी की और हाथों में पोस्टर लेकर वेल तक पहुंच गए। इससे पहले कांग्रेस के पूर्व अध्यक्ष राहुल गांधी और कई अन्य विपक्षी नेताओं ने पेगासस जासूसी मामले पर सरकार को घेरने और दबाव बनाने की साझा रणनीति पर चर्चा की। राहुल गांधी के न्योते पर कई प्रमुख विपक्षी दलों के नेता यहां कॉन्स्टीट्यूशन क्लब में नाश्ते पर मिले। हालांकि आप और बसपा का कोई नेता बैठक में नहीं पहुंचा।संसद से जुड़ी हर अपडेट्स के लिए पढ़े यहां...
  
लाइव अपडेट

11:26 AM, 03-Aug-2021

सार्थक और समृद्ध चर्चा ही पीएम की इच्छा: प्रहलाद जोशी

प्रधानमंत्री ने आज कहा कि हम शुरू से कह रहे हैं कि हम चर्चा के लिए तैयार हैं। एक माहौल बनाने की कोशिश की जा रही है कि बिल सरकार के हैं, ये गलत है बिल गरीब लोगों के कल्याण के लिए हैं। पीएम की इच्छा है कि सार्थक और समृद्ध चर्चा होनी चाहिए। केंद्रीय संसदीय कार्य मंत्री प्रहलाद जोशी ने इसकी जानकारी दी।
11:17 AM, 03-Aug-2021

राज्यसभा की कार्यवाही दोपहर 12 बजे तक के लिए स्थगित

विपक्ष के हंगामे के बीच राज्यसभा की कार्यवाही दोपहर 12 बजे तक के लिए स्थगित हुई। यहां तक कि विपक्षी सांसद वेल तक पहुंच गए।


 
10:48 AM, 03-Aug-2021

मानसून सत्र: लोकसभा की कार्यवाही जारी, राहुल गांधी समेत विपक्षी नेताओं ने निकाला साइकिल मार्च

चाय पार्टी के बाद राहुल गांधी समेत अन्य कांग्रेसी सांसद व दूसरे दलों के सांसद भी कॉन्सटीट्यूशन क्लब से संसद तक साइकिल से गए।
  
