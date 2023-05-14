Karnataka: कर्नाटक का सीएम कौन? विधायक दल की बैठक से पहले शुरू हुई पोस्टर वार

लोकप्रिय और ट्रेंडिंग टॉपिक्स
#WATCH | Supporters of senior Congress leader Siddaramaiah put up a poster outside Siddaramaiah's residence in Bengaluru, referring to him as "the next CM of Karnataka." pic.twitter.com/GDLIAQFbjs— ANI (@ANI) May 14, 2023
#WATCH | Karnataka Congress President DK Shivakumar's supporters put up a poster outside his residence in Bengaluru, demanding DK Shivakumar to be declared as "CM" of the state. pic.twitter.com/N6hFXSntJy— ANI (@ANI) May 14, 2023
