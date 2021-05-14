Coronavirus India Live: विदेशों से आने वाली मदद जारी, कजाकिस्तान से भारत पहुंचे 56 लाख मास्क

Live
Odisha reports 12,390 new #COVID19 cases, 8,665 recoveries and 22 deaths in the last 24 hours— ANI (@ANI) May 14, 2021
Total cases: 5,88,687
Total recovered cases: 4,82,345
Death toll: 2,273
Active cases: 1,04,016
I don't have much information on Covaxin, but what I do know is Sputnik seems to be quite efficacious, at a high level of close to 90% or so, but I don't have enough information on the Covaxin: Dr Anthony Fauci, top US infectious disease expert in an interview to ANI#COVID19 pic.twitter.com/50xMw2x9Rk— ANI (@ANI) May 14, 2021
EU solidarity & cooperation continues. Aircraft arrives carrying 223 ventilators, 25000 vials of Remdesivir & other medical equipment from Germany, 30000 vials of Remdesivir from Netherlands&5500 vials of Remdesivir from Portugal. Value support of our partners: Arindam Bagchi,MEA pic.twitter.com/MGwe3H5DgI— ANI (@ANI) May 14, 2021
Uttarakhand: Indian Army set up a COVID care hospital with 50 oxygen beds for locals in Joshimath yesterday pic.twitter.com/kZsjlof6O3— ANI (@ANI) May 14, 2021
"Further deepening our Strategic Partnership. Welcome shipment of over 5.6 million masks/respirators that arrived from Kazakhstan," tweets MEA spokesperson Arindam Bagchi pic.twitter.com/tUo2c9Vmph— ANI (@ANI) May 14, 2021
रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News apps, iOS Hindi News apps और Amarujala Hindi News apps अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.