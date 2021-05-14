बेहतर अनुभव के लिए एप चुनें।
TRY NOW

शहर चुनें

विज्ञापन
Home ›   Live ›   India News ›   India Covid 19 Coronavirus Cases Today Live News Updates on May 14th 2021

Live

Coronavirus India Live: विदेशों से आने वाली मदद जारी, कजाकिस्तान से भारत पहुंचे 56 लाख मास्क

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, नई दिल्ली Published by: Tanuja Yadav Updated Fri, 14 May 2021 08:48 AM IST
India Covid 19 Coronavirus Cases Today Live News Updates on May 14th 2021
कजाकिस्तान से भारत आए मास्क - फोटो : ANI
epaper

पढ़ें अमर उजाला ई-पेपर
कहीं भी, कभी भी।

Read Now

खास बातें

देश में कोरोना वायरस की दूसरी लहर का कहर जारी है। हर दिन कोविड-19 से होने वाली मौतों का आंकड़ा कम होने का नाम नहीं ले रहा। हालांकि दैनिक संक्रमित मामले भले ही लगातार कम हो रहे हों लेकिन मृत्यु दर अभी भी भयावह है। गुरुवार को देश में कोरोना वायरस के 3.43 लाख मामले सामने आए लेकिन 3994 मरीजों की मौत हुई। इधर कजाकिस्तान से 56 लाख मास्क भारत पहुंचे। कोरोना से जुड़े सभी अपडेट्स यहां पढ़िए...
विज्ञापन

लाइव अपडेट

विज्ञापन
08:47 AM, 14-May-2021

ओडिशा में बीते 24 घंटे में सामने आए 12,390 मामले

देश में कोरोना का कहर जारी है। बीते 24 घंटे में ओडिशा में 12,390 नए संक्रमित मामले सामने आए, जबकि 22 मरीजों ने इस खतरनाक वायरस के आगे दम तोड़ दिया। इसके अलावा पिछले 24 घंटे में 8,665 मरीजों ने वायरस को मात दी है और अपने घर वापस लौटे हैं। 

08:34 AM, 14-May-2021

वैक्सीन की दोनों खुराकों के बीच 12-18 हफ्ते के अंतर पर डॉ. फाउची ने रखी अपनी राय

एएनआई को इंटरव्यू देते हुए अमेरिका के वरिष्ठ चिकित्सक डॉक्टर फाउची ने कहा कि भारत बायोटेक की ओर से बनी कोवैक्सीन को लेकर मेरे पास कुछ ज्यादा सूचना नहीं है लेकिन स्पूतनिक वी ज्यादा असरदार है। स्पूतनिक वी कोरोना के खिलाफ 90 फीसदी प्रभावी है। वहीं 12-18 हफ्ते के बीच अंतर पर डॉ. फाउची का कहना है कि अगर वैक्सीन की कमी है तो टीके की पहली खुराक और दूसरी खुराक के बीच 12-18 हफ्ते का अंतर रखने का फैसला जायज है। ताकि कम से कम ज्यादा से ज्यादा लोगों को कोरोना की पहली खुराक तो लग जाए।

08:17 AM, 14-May-2021

यूरोपियन संघ से मदद जारी, विदेश मंत्रालय के प्रवक्ता ने दी जानकारी

विदेश मंत्रालय ने जानकारी दी कि यूरोपियन संघ से आने वाली मदद जारी है। जर्मनी से 223 वेंटिलेटर, 25 हजार रेमडेसिविर के इंजेक्शन और दूसरे मेडिकल उपकरण आए तो नीदरलैंड से रेमडेसिविर की 30 हजार वायल और पुर्तगाल से रेमडेसिविर की 5500 वायल भारत पहुंची।

07:54 AM, 14-May-2021

जोशीमठ: सेना ने 50 ऑक्सीजन बेड वाला अस्पताल तैयार किया

उत्तराखंड के जोशीमठ में भारतीय सेना ने 50 ऑक्सीजन बेड वाला कोविड केयर अस्पताल तैयार किया।

07:42 AM, 14-May-2021

कजाकिस्तान ने मदद का हाथ आगे बढ़ाया

भारत में कोरोना संकट के बीच विदेशों से मदद जारी है। विदेश मंत्रालय के प्रवक्ता ने जानकारी दी कि कजाकिस्तान से 56 लाख मास्क भारत पहुंचे।
 
07:30 AM, 14-May-2021

कोरोना: विदेशों से आने वाली मदद जारी, कजाकिस्तान से भारत पहुंचे 56 लाख मास्क

देश में कोरोना वायरस की दूसरी लहर का कहर जारी है। हर दिन कोविड-19 से होने वाली मौतों का आंकड़ा कम होने का नाम नहीं ले रहा। हालांकि दैनिक संक्रमित मामले भले ही लगातार कम हो रहे हों लेकिन मृत्यु दर अभी भी भयावह है। गुरुवार को देश में कोरोना वायरस के 3.43 लाख मामले सामने आए लेकिन 3994 मरीजों की मौत हुई। इसी बीच विदेशों से आने वाली मदद जारी है। देश में वैक्सीनेशन की रफ्तार पहले से धीमी हुई है। कुछ इलाकों पर 45+ उम्र के लोगों को वैक्सीन लगाने के लिए 18+ लोगों के टीकाकरण पर रोक लगा दी गई है।
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
india news national coronavirus lockdown news corona update
विज्ञापन

रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News apps, iOS Hindi News apps और Amarujala Hindi News apps अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन

Spotlight

कोरोना वायरस
World

बड़ा फैसला: अमेरिका में कोरोना वैक्सीन लगा चुके लोग बिना मास्क निकल सकते हैं बाहर  

14 मई 2021

corona virus cases
India News

जारी है कोरोना का कहर: 3.43 लाख मामले आए सामने, 3994 मरीजों ने तोड़ा दम 

14 मई 2021

demo pic...
Palwal

पलवल में वहशत : फेसबुक पर दोस्ती कर युवती से 28 ने किया सामूहिक दुष्कर्म

14 मई 2021

अल-अक्सा मस्जिद...
World

गाजा युद्ध : आसमान मे रॉकेट, सड़कों पर यहूदी-अरब संघर्ष

14 मई 2021

इस्राइल के प्रधानमंत्री बेंजामिन नेतन्याहू
India News

हिंसा जारी: इस्राइल के पीएम नेतन्याहू झुकने को तैयार नहीं, मंडरा रहा है बड़े संघर्ष का खतरा

14 मई 2021

राम रहीम
Chandigarh

हरियाणा : पत्नी-बेटे व हनीप्रीत से मिलने की जिद करता रहा राम रहीम, इस वजह से पुलिस ने पूरी नहीं की ख्वाहिश

14 मई 2021

डॉ. अमित गुप्ता
Delhi

विडंबना : कोरोना से सैकड़ों मरीजों को बचाने वाला खुद आया संकट में, हर तरफ से उपेक्षा

14 मई 2021

नीतू कपूर
Bollywood

इस वजह से बेटे रणबीर के साथ नहीं रहती नीतू कपूर, अभिनेत्री ने खुद किया खुलासा

13 मई 2021

केपी शर्मा ओली
World

नेपाल में पलटी बाजी : केपी शर्मा ओली फिर बने प्रधानमंत्री, विपक्ष नहीं हासिल कर सका बहुमत

13 मई 2021

कोरोना टीका
India News

वैक्सीन को लेकर राहत की खबर: केंद्र सरकार ने कहा- दिसंबर तक टीके की 216 करोड़ खुराक होंगी उपलब्ध

13 मई 2021

विज्ञापन

Disclaimer


हम डाटा संग्रह टूल्स, जैसे की कुकीज के माध्यम से आपकी जानकारी एकत्र करते हैं ताकि आपको बेहतर और व्यक्तिगत अनुभव प्रदान कर सकें और लक्षित विज्ञापन पेश कर सकें। अगर आप साइन-अप करते हैं, तो हम आपका ईमेल पता, फोन नंबर और अन्य विवरण पूरी तरह सुरक्षित तरीके से स्टोर करते हैं। आप कुकीज नीति पृष्ठ से अपनी कुकीज हटा सकते है और रजिस्टर्ड यूजर अपने प्रोफाइल पेज से अपना व्यक्तिगत डाटा हटा या एक्सपोर्ट कर सकते हैं। हमारी Cookies Policy, Privacy Policy और Terms & Conditions के बारे में पढ़ें और अपनी सहमति देने के लिए Agree पर क्लिक करें।
Agree
Election

अपना शहर चुनें

  • Downloads

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Lifestyle

Tools

Entertainment News

Sports News

Latest News

Trending News
E-Paper
Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

Other Properties:

© 2020-21 Amar Ujala Limited