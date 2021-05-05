बेहतर अनुभव के लिए एप चुनें।
India News

Live

Coronavirus India Live: दिल्ली के अस्पतालों को राहत, गुजरात से आई ऑक्सीजन एक्सप्रेस, रेल मंत्री ने दी जानकारी

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, नई दिल्ली Published by: Tanuja Yadav Updated Wed, 05 May 2021 09:14 AM IST
-India Coronavirus Covid 19 Cases Today Live Updates News on 5th may 2021
गुजरात से दिल्ली पहुंची ऑक्सीजन एक्सप्रेस - फोटो : ANI
खास बातें

देश में कोरोना वायरस की दूसरी लहर ने भयावह स्थिति पैदा कर दी है। एक तरफ स्वास्थ्य महकमा चरमरा गया है तो दूसरी तरफ कालाबाजारी करने से लोग बाज नहीं आ रहे हैं। हालांकि कोरोना के दैनिक मामलों में पिछली तीन दिनों से हल्की गिरावट आ रही है, जो राहत की संकेत है। स्वास्थ्य मंत्रालय के मुताबिक, मंगलवार को 3.57 लाख नए मरीज मिले, जबकि 24 घंटे में संक्रमण से उबरने वालों की संख्या 3.20 लाख दर्ज की गई। इधर देश में 18 साल से ज्यादा के लोगों को वैक्सीन लगना शुरू हो गया है। कोरोना से जुड़े सभी अपडेट्स यहां पढ़िए...
लाइव अपडेट

09:12 AM, 05-May-2021

दिल्ली: कोरोना से बीते 24 घंटे में सामने आए 19,953 मरीज

दिल्ली में कोरोना वायरस के दैनिक मामलों में हल्की गिरावट देखने को मिली है। दिल्ली में बीते 24 घंटे में 19,953 नए मामले सामने आए, जबकि 338 लोगों ने इस वायरस के सामने अपना दम तोड़ दिया। वहीं दिल्ली में 18,788 मरीज एक दिन में ठीक होकर अपने घर वापस चले गए। दिल्ली में अबतक 17,752 मरीजों की मौत हो चुकी है।

08:55 AM, 05-May-2021

भारत में कोरोना की स्थिति पर विदेश मंत्री का बयान

देश में कोरोना वायरस की स्थिति को लेकर हो रही राजनीति पर विदेश मंत्री एस जयशंकर ने कहा कि ये दुखद है। ऐसा नहीं होना चाहिए। इस समय देश में लाखों लोग कोरोना वायरस के खिलाफ लड़ाई लड़ रहे हैं। ऐसे में हमारी कोशिश भी लोगों की जान बचाना है। विदेशों से मिल रही सहायता को हम दोस्ती मानते हैं। 

08:18 AM, 05-May-2021

गुजरात से दिल्ली पहुंची ऑक्सीजन एक्सप्रेस

गुजरात से ऑक्सीजन एक्सप्रेस की एक और खेप दिल्ली पहुंची। रे मंत्री पीयूष गोयल ने ट्वीट कर इसकी जानकारी दी।
 
08:03 AM, 05-May-2021

कोरोना Live: दिल्ली के अस्पतालों को राहत, गुजरात से आई ऑक्सीजन एक्सप्रेस, रेल मंत्री ने दी जानकारी

देश में कोरोना वायरस की दूसरी लहर ने भयावह स्थिति पैदा कर दी है। एक तरफ स्वास्थ्य महकमा चरमरा गया है तो दूसरी तरफ कालाबाजारी करने से लोग बाज नहीं आ रहे हैं। हालांकि कोरोना के दैनिक मामलों में पिछली तीन दिनों से हल्की गिरावट आ रही है, जो राहत की संकेत है। स्वास्थ्य मंत्रालय के मुताबिक, मंगलवार को 3.57 लाख नए मरीज मिले, जबकि 24 घंटे में संक्रमण से उबरने वालों की संख्या 3.20 लाख दर्ज की गई। इधर देश में 18 साल से ज्यादा के लोगों को वैक्सीन लगना शुरू हो गया है।
india news national coronavirus lockdown news corona update
रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News apps, iOS Hindi News apps और Amarujala Hindi News apps अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

Spotlight

कोरोना का नया स्वरूप
India News

दर्दनाक: संक्रमित पिता ने पानी मांगा, लेकिन मां ने बेटी को रोक लिया, तड़प-तड़पकर हुई मौत

5 मई 2021

पेट्रोल-डीजल की कीमत आज
Bazar

Petrol Diesel Price: आज दूसरे दिन भी बढ़े पेट्रोल-डीजल के दाम, जानिए कितनी हैं कीमतें

5 मई 2021

नीलोफर
Bizarre News

कहानी भारत की एक राजकुमारी की: सुंदरता की पूरी दुनिया थी कायल, हॉलीवुड से मिले थे फिल्मों के ऑफर

5 मई 2021

इलाहाबाद हाईकोर्ट
Prayagraj

प्रयागराज : सरकार ने दिखाए खाली बेड, हाईकोर्ट ने फोन करवाया ...पकड़ा गया झूठ

5 मई 2021

allahabad high court
Prayagraj

ऑक्सीजन संकट: मरीज की मौत हुई तो भड़का इलाहाबाद हाईकोर्ट, कहा- यह नरसंहार से कम नहीं...

5 मई 2021

कोरोना संक्रमण...
India News

कोरोना का कहर: 12 राज्यों में हालात गंभीर, कुल संक्रमितों में 81 फीसदी है इन राज्यों की हिस्सेदारी

5 मई 2021

सांकेतिक तस्वीर....
India News

दावा : बंगाल हिंसा से डरकर असम भागे 400 भाजपा कार्यकर्ता

5 मई 2021

सांकेतिक तस्वीर
Rewari

कोरोना का असर : रेलवे ने रद्द की यूपी समेत कई राज्यों को जाने वाली ट्रेनें, यहां देखें पूरी लिस्ट

5 मई 2021

demo pic
Varanasi

यूपी :स्वास्थ्य मंत्रालय तक पहुंची बीएचयू में लापरवाही की शिकायत, डीएम ने भेजी रिपोर्ट

5 मई 2021

कोरोना जांच
India News

नई एडवायजरी: संक्रमितों की दोबारा न हो आरटी-पीसीआर जांच, जानें किस राज्य में कब तक पाबंदी

4 मई 2021

