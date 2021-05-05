Coronavirus India Live: दिल्ली के अस्पतालों को राहत, गुजरात से आई ऑक्सीजन एक्सप्रेस, रेल मंत्री ने दी जानकारी

Live
Delhi reported 19,953 new #COVID19 cases, 18,788 recoveries, and 338 deaths on 4th May 2021.— ANI (@ANI) May 5, 2021
Total cases 12,32,942
Total recoveries 11,24,771
Death toll 17,752
Active cases 90,419 pic.twitter.com/5N8TCRw7dn
When I go abroad, I try to make people understand my challenges, this is where international partnerships come into being. Yesterday most of my meeting with Antony Blinken was on solutions in India and abroad, and hear of the matter will be vaccines: EAM in an interview to ANI— ANI (@ANI) May 5, 2021
"Oxygen Express with filled oxygen tankers has reached Delhi from Mundra, Gujarat by moving swiftly through the Green Corridor," tweets Railways Minister Piyush Goyal pic.twitter.com/ze9686LbUp— ANI (@ANI) May 5, 2021
रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News apps, iOS Hindi News apps और Amarujala Hindi News apps अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.