Coronavirus Live: पंजाब में सामने आया ग्रीन फंगस का पहला मामला, मरीज अस्पताल में भर्ती

दिल्ली: राजधानी दिल्ली की गाज़ीपुर सब्ज़ी मंडी में बड़ी संख्या में लोग खरीदारी करने पहुंचे। इस दौरान लोगों ने कोरोना नियमों का उल्लंघन किया। #COVID19 pic.twitter.com/OtzLyi4xQS— ANI_HindiNews (@AHindinews) June 20, 2021
तेलंगाना में पिछले 24 घंटों में कोरोना के 1,362 कोविड मामले, 1,813 रिकवरी और 10 मौतें दर्ज़ की गई।— ANI_HindiNews (@AHindinews) June 19, 2021
सक्रिय मामले: 18,568
कुल रिकवरी: 5,90,072
मृत्यु: 3,556 pic.twitter.com/gj1Cgw69Vr
West Bengal | Vaccination drive kickstarts for tourism workers in Darjeeling. "It's only way to resume travel. Only by inoculating our tourism workers, can we become a safe travel destination,"said Samrat Sanyal Gen Secy at Himalayan Hospitality&Tourism Development Network(19.06) pic.twitter.com/HSzoItuCYo— ANI (@ANI) June 20, 2021
महाराष्ट्र में पिछले 24 घंटे में #COVID19 के 8,912 नए मामले सामने आए हैं। इस दौरान 10,373 लोग डिस्चार्ज हुए और 257 लोगों की मृत्यु दर्ज़ की गई।— ANI_HindiNews (@AHindinews) June 19, 2021
कुल सक्रिय मामले: 1,32,597
कुल डिस्चार्ज: 57,10,356
कुल मृत्यु: 1,17,356 pic.twitter.com/72DHBIdioy
Mizoram reports 193 new #COVID19 cases and 3 deaths in the last 24 hours.— ANI (@ANI) June 20, 2021
Total cases 16,943
Total recoveries 13,129
Death toll 81
Active cases 3,733 pic.twitter.com/b5LM19DjyB
Punjab | We've received out first confirmed case of green fungus. Patient had recovered from COVID, he is under observation, can't say stable though. There was another case before, but it was unconfirmed: Dr Paramvir Singh, Dist Epidemiologist at Civil Hospital, Jalandhar(19.06) pic.twitter.com/7QxvoJFYw3— ANI (@ANI) June 20, 2021
