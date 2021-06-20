बेहतर अनुभव के लिए एप चुनें।
INSTALL APP

शहर चुनें

विज्ञापन
Home ›   Live ›   India News ›   covid 19 coronavirus cases in india latest news update today on june 20th 2021 vaccination

Live

Coronavirus Live: पंजाब में सामने आया ग्रीन फंगस का पहला मामला, मरीज अस्पताल में भर्ती

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, नई दिल्ली Published by: Tanuja Yadav Updated Sun, 20 Jun 2021 08:54 AM IST
covid 19 coronavirus cases in india latest news update today on june 20th 2021 vaccination
कोरोना मरीजों में ग्रीन फंगस का खतरा - फोटो : iStock
epaper

पढ़ें अमर उजाला ई-पेपर
कहीं भी, कभी भी।

Read Now

खास बातें

देश में कोरोना वायरस की दूसरी लहर अभी खत्म नहीं हुई है लेकिन हर दिन सामने आने वाले आंकड़ों की संख्या कम होने लगी है। पिछले पांच दिनों से देश में कोरोना वायरस के दैनिक मामले 70,000 से कम आ रहे हैं। हालांकि जानकारों ने चेतावनी जारी की है कि देश में अक्तूबर तक कोरोना वायरस की तीसरी लहर दस्तक दे सकती है।ब्लैक फंगस के अलावा देश में येलो, व्हाइट और अब ग्रीन फंगस के मामले सामनेे आ रहे हैं। बता दें कि कल यानी 21 जून से देशभर में 18+ लोगों को वैक्सीन लगनी शुरू हो जाएगी। देश में कोरोना से संबंधित अपडेट्स यहां पढ़िए...
विज्ञापन

लाइव अपडेट

विज्ञापन
08:53 AM, 20-Jun-2021

दिल्ली: गाजीपुर सब्जी मंडी में जुटी लोगों की भीड़

राजधानी दिल्ली की गाजीपुर सब्जी मंडी में बड़ी संख्या में लोग खरीदारी करने पहुंचे। इस दौरान लोगों ने कोरोना नियमों का उल्लंघन किया।

08:38 AM, 20-Jun-2021

तेलंगाना: बीते 24 घंटे में सामने आए 1362 नए मामले

तेलंगाना में पिछले 24 घंटों में कोरोना के 1,362 कोविड मामले, 1,813 रिकवरी और 10 मौतें दर्ज की गई।

08:18 AM, 20-Jun-2021

दार्जिलिंग: पर्यटन कर्मचारियों को तेजी से लग रहा कोरोना का टीका

पश्चिम बंगाल के दार्जिलिंग में पर्यटन को बढ़ावा देने के लिए अब वहां रहने वाले टूरिज्म कर्मचारियों को अब तेजी से वैक्सीन लगाई जा रही है। हिमालयन हॉस्पिटैलिटी और टूरिज्म डेवलेपमेंट के महासचिव सम्राट सान्याल का कहना है कि इस तरह से पर्यटन बढ़ाया जा सकता है। 

08:06 AM, 20-Jun-2021

महाराष्ट्र: 24 घंटे में सामने आए 8912 नए मामले

महाराष्ट्र में पिछले 24 घंटे में कोविड के 8,912 नए मामले सामने आए हैं। इस दौरान 10,373 लोग डिस्चार्ज हुए और 257 लोगों की मृत्यु दर्ज की गई।

07:55 AM, 20-Jun-2021

मिजोरम: 24 घंटे में 193 नए मामले आए सामने

मिजोरम में पिछले 24 घंटों में कोरोना वायरस के 193 नए मामले सामने आए और तीन मौतें हुई हैं। पॉजिटिव मामलों की कुल संख्या अब 16,943 है जिसमें 3,733 सक्रिय मामले, 13,129 डिस्चार्ज हो चुके मामले और 81 मौतें शामिल हैं।

07:28 AM, 20-Jun-2021

पंजाब में ग्रीन फंगस का पहला मामला आया सामने

पंजाब में ग्रीन फंगस का पहला कंफर्म मामला सामने आया है। जालंधर के सरकारी अस्पताल के डॉक्टर परमबीर सिंह ने कहा कि मरीज कोविड से ठीक हो गया था और बाद में अब ग्रीन फंगस का इंफेक्शन देखने को मिला है। मरीज को निगरानी में रखा है, हालांकि कहा नहीं जा सकता कि मरीज की स्थिति सामान्य है। इससे पहले भी ग्रीन फंगस का एक मामला सामने आया था लेकिन उसकी पुष्टि नहीं हुई थी।
 
07:12 AM, 20-Jun-2021

Coronavirus Live: पंजाब में सामने आया ग्रीन फंगस का पहला मामला, मरीज अस्पताल में भर्ती

देश में कोरोना वायरस की दूसरी लहर अभी खत्म नहीं हुई है लेकिन हर दिन सामने आने वाले आंकड़ों की संख्या कम होने लगी है। पिछले पांच दिनों से देश में कोरोना वायरस के दैनिक मामले 70,000 से कम आ रहे हैं। हालांकि जानकारों ने चेतावनी जारी की है कि देश में अक्तूबर तक कोरोना वायरस की तीसरी लहर दस्तक दे सकती है। लेकिन राज्यों का कहना है कि तीसरी लहर से निपटने के लिए वो पहले से तैयारी कर रहे हैं। कोरोना वायरस के अलावा देश में दूसरी महामारियों के भी फैलने का डर बना हुआ है। इसमें ब्लैक फंगस सबसे पहले नंबर पर है। ब्लैक फंगस के अलावा देश में येलो, व्हाइट और अब ग्रीन फंगस के मामले सामनेे आ रहे हैं। इतना ही नहीं कोरोना वायरस की वजह से देश में अबतक साढ़े तीन लाख से ज्यादा मरीजों ने अपनी जान गंवा दी है। बता दें कि कल यानी 21 जून से देशभर में 18+ लोगों को वैक्सीन लगनी शुरू हो जाएगी।
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
india news national coronavirus lockdown news corona update vaccination black fungus
विज्ञापन

रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News apps, iOS Hindi News apps और Amarujala Hindi News apps अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन

Spotlight

पेट्रोल की कीमत आज
Bazar

Petrol Diesel Price: फिर लगी पेट्रोल-डीजल के दाम में आग, जानें आपके शहर में कितनी है कीमत

20 जून 2021

रामप्पा मंदिर
Bizarre News

अजब-गजब: कहानी सैकड़ों साल पुराने रामप्पा मंदिर की, जिसकी मजबूती आज भी बनी हुई है रहस्य

20 जून 2021

पाकिस्तान के विदेश मंत्री शाह महमूद कुरैशी (फाइल फोटो)
World

कश्मीर में चुनावी सुगबुगाहट से तिलमिलाया पाक, कुरैशी ने कहा- कश्मीर में बदलाव का करेंगे विरोध

20 जून 2021

सदर बाजार
Delhi

दिल्ली में कोविड प्रोटोकॉल तार-तार : हाईकोर्ट की टिप्पणी के बाद व्यापारी घबराए, आज बुलाई महापंचायत

20 जून 2021

मिल्खा सिंह
India News

Broken Heart Syndrome : मिल्खा दंपती की तरह हमसफर के साथ छोड़ने पर चंद दिनों में ही दूसरा भी बना पथगामी

20 जून 2021

दुल्हन बनी आरती...
Kanpur

उन्नाव : सिटी मजिस्ट्रेट से बिटिया की दुहाई, पिता के खाते में लाखों लेकर आई

20 जून 2021

demo pic...
Lucknow

यूपी : कल से कोरोना पाबंदियों में ढील, नए नियम जारी, दफ्तरों में आएंगे सभी कर्मचारी

20 जून 2021

कानून मंत्री रविशंकर प्रसाद
India News

रविशंकर की खरी-खरी: सोशल मीडिया कंपनियां बोलने की आजादी और लोकतंत्र पर भाषण न दें

19 जून 2021

उद्धव ठाकरे (फाइल फोटो)
India News

महाराष्ट्र: ठाकरे का भाजपा को जवाब, हिंदुत्व कोई कंपनी नहीं है जिसे छोड़ दिया जाए

19 जून 2021

गुलाम
Movie Reviews

Bioscope S2: आमिर के रवैये से तंग आकर महेश भट्ट ने छोड़ दी फिल्म, स्टंट की नकल करते युवाओं की गई जान

19 जून 2021

विज्ञापन

Disclaimer


हम डाटा संग्रह टूल्स, जैसे की कुकीज के माध्यम से आपकी जानकारी एकत्र करते हैं ताकि आपको बेहतर और व्यक्तिगत अनुभव प्रदान कर सकें और लक्षित विज्ञापन पेश कर सकें। अगर आप साइन-अप करते हैं, तो हम आपका ईमेल पता, फोन नंबर और अन्य विवरण पूरी तरह सुरक्षित तरीके से स्टोर करते हैं। आप कुकीज नीति पृष्ठ से अपनी कुकीज हटा सकते है और रजिस्टर्ड यूजर अपने प्रोफाइल पेज से अपना व्यक्तिगत डाटा हटा या एक्सपोर्ट कर सकते हैं। हमारी Cookies Policy, Privacy Policy और Terms & Conditions के बारे में पढ़ें और अपनी सहमति देने के लिए Agree पर क्लिक करें।
Agree
Election

अपना शहर चुनें

  • Downloads

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Lifestyle

Tools

Entertainment News

Sports News

Latest News

Trending News
E-Paper
Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

Other Properties:

© 2020-21 Amar Ujala Limited