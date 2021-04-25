Coronavirus India Live: दिल्ली में बढ़ सकता है एक सप्ताह का लॉकडाउन, आज फैसला ले सकते हैं केजरीवाल

Live
Sanitisation work being conducted in a market area in Aligarh— ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) April 25, 2021
Weekend lockdown is imposed in the state till Monday 7 am; only essential services allowed pic.twitter.com/eCFklk1kXV
Mizoram reports 105 new cases and 1 death in the last 24 hours; case tally 5,388, pic.twitter.com/mbHreCFuKr— ANI (@ANI) April 25, 2021
Delhi: Police personnel check vehicles and IDs of people who are commuting amid the 6-day lockdown imposed in the national capital in the wake of the #COVID19 pandemic.— ANI (@ANI) April 25, 2021
The lockdown will continue till 5 am of 26th April. pic.twitter.com/KCZ2m7Zk0X
5 tons of oxygen received at the hospital at 0415 hours today. Oxygen running in full pressure after a long time: Spokesperson, Sir Ganga Ram Hospital, Delhi pic.twitter.com/Vjn3Z42BiF— ANI (@ANI) April 25, 2021
