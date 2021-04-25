बेहतर अनुभव के लिए एप चुनें।
Coronavirus Covid 19 Cases in India Live Updates News: Arvind Kejriwal delhi Lockdown extend oxygen crisis pm narendra modi mann ki baat Madhya Pradesh Rajasthan Maharashtra Gujarat Uttar Pradesh

Live

Coronavirus India Live: दिल्ली में बढ़ सकता है एक सप्ताह का लॉकडाउन, आज फैसला ले सकते हैं केजरीवाल

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, नई दिल्ली Published by: कुमार संभव Updated Sun, 25 Apr 2021 08:39 AM IST

सड़कों पर दिखे वाहन - फोटो : आदित्य पांडेय
खास बातें

कोरोना के कहर से देश को फिलहाल राहत नहीं मिल रही है। लगातार चौथे दिन देश में कोरोना वायरस के तीन लाख से ज्यादा नए मामले मिले। ऐसा आज तक दुनिया के किसी भी देश में नहीं हुआ। शनिवार (24 अप्रैल) को देश में 3.49 लाख नए मामले सामने आए, जबकि 2760 लोगों ने अपनी जान गंवा दी। वहीं, दिल्ली और महाराष्ट्र में मौतों का आंकड़ा लगातार बढ़ रहा है। माना जा रहा है कि हालात पर काबू पाने के मकसद से दिल्ली में लॉकडाउन बढ़ाया जा सकता है।
लाइव अपडेट

08:38 AM, 25-Apr-2021

अलीगढ़ में हुआ सैनिटाइजेशन

उत्तर प्रदेश में कोरोना का कहर लगातार बढ़ता जा रहा है। ऐसे में अलीगढ़ के बाजारों में रविवार सुबह सैनिटाइजेशन किया गया।


08:24 AM, 25-Apr-2021

पीएम मोदी आज करेंगे मन की बात

प्रधानमंत्री नरेंद्र मोदी आज सुबह 11 मन की बात के तहत देश को संबोधित करेंगे। माना जा रहा है कि इस दौरान पीएम मोदी कोरोना वायरस के बढ़ते मामलों पर चर्चा कर सकते हैं।
08:07 AM, 25-Apr-2021

मिजोरम में 24 घंटे में 105 नए मामले

मिजोरम में पिछले 24 घंटे के दौरान 105 नए मामले मिले हैं। वहीं, एक व्यक्ति ने अपनी जान गंवा दी। राज्य में अब कुल मामले 5,388 हो गए हैं।
 
08:00 AM, 25-Apr-2021

ऑक्सीजन की सुविधा वाले 500 बिस्तरों के साथ दोबारा खुलेगा सरदार पटेल कोविड केंद्र

राष्ट्रीय राजधानी में सरदार पटेल कोविड देखभाल केंद्र खोले जाने से पहले केंद्रीय स्वास्थ्य मंत्री हर्षवर्धन ने शनिवार को इसका दौरा किया और कहा कि ऑक्सीजन की सुविधा वाले 500 बिस्तरों के साथ इसे फिर से खोला जाएगा। हर्षवर्धन ने इस केंद्र की कोविड-19 से निपटने की तैयारियों की भी समीक्षा की। केंद्रीय स्वास्थ्य मंत्रालय ने एक बयान में बताया कि मंत्री को सूचित किया गया कि इस केंद्र की क्षमता को एक और सप्ताह में बढ़ाकर 1,000 बिस्तर किया जाएगा और इसके बाद 1,500 और अंतत: 2,000 बिस्तरों की क्षमता बनाई जाएगी।
07:56 AM, 25-Apr-2021

दिल्ली में लगातार चेकिंग जारी

दिल्ली में लगे 6 दिन के लॉकडाउन का आज आखिरी दिन है। इस दौरान पुलिसकर्मी वाहन और लोगों के पहचान पत्र चेक करते नजर आए। 
 
07:50 AM, 25-Apr-2021

गंगाराम अस्पताल पहुंचा 5 टन ऑक्सीजन

दिल्ली के गंगाराम अस्पताल में आज सुबह 4:15 बजे 5 टन ऑक्सीजन पहुंचा। अस्पताल के प्रवक्ता ने बताया कि काफी समय बाद हमने फुल प्रेशर में ऑक्सीजन का इस्तेमाल किया।
 
07:32 AM, 25-Apr-2021

Corona Live: दिल्ली में बढ़ सकता है एक सप्ताह का लॉकडाउन, आज फैसला ले सकते हैं केजरीवाल

कोरोना के कहर से देश को फिलहाल राहत नहीं मिल रही है। लगातार चौथे दिन देश में कोरोना वायरस के तीन लाख से ज्यादा नए मामले मिले। ऐसा आज तक दुनिया के किसी भी देश में नहीं हुआ। शनिवार (24 अप्रैल) को देश में 3.49 लाख नए मामले सामने आए, जबकि 2760 लोगों ने अपनी जान गंवा दी। वहीं, दिल्ली और महाराष्ट्र में मौतों का आंकड़ा लगातार बढ़ रहा है। माना जा रहा है कि हालात पर काबू पाने के मकसद से दिल्ली में लॉकडाउन बढ़ाया जा सकता है।




