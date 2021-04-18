Coronavirus India Live: बंगाल में टीएमसी उम्मीदवार की कोरोना से मौत, अभी चार प्रत्याशी लड़ रहे जिंदगी की जंग

Live
#COVID19 | As many as 26,65,38,416 samples were tested up till April 17 in the country, including 15,66,394 samples tested yesterday: Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) pic.twitter.com/tyruyZad0o— ANI (@ANI) April 18, 2021
Weekend lockdown empties streets & markets in Chandigarh, to curb the spread of #COVID19 infection— ANI (@ANI) April 18, 2021
The union territory reported 431 new cases yesterday, taking the case tally to 33,309 pic.twitter.com/QgCvcJS7P1
उत्तर प्रदेश: एक दिन के लॉकडाउन के दौरान मुरादाबाद में लोग जरूरी सामान लेने के लिए अपने घरों से बाहर निकले।— ANI_HindiNews (@AHindinews) April 18, 2021
प्रदेश में कोरोना के बढ़ते मामलों को देखते हुए उत्तर प्रदेश सरकार ने रविवार को लॉकडाउन लागू किया है। #COVID19 pic.twitter.com/RHEt26wBRs
Streets wear deserted look in Lucknow as Uttar Pradesh observes Sunday lockdown amid surge in #COVID19 cases— ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) April 18, 2021
Visuals from Hazratganj and Vidhan Sabha Marg pic.twitter.com/zTVbexhraO
Two people were arrested for issuing fake RT-PCR reports, last night. In view of the delay in reports due to rising COVID caseload, the accused issued forged reports to many people. Further links are being investigated: Deccan Gymkhana Police Station, Pune (17.06)#Maharashtra pic.twitter.com/zm1gbNipHb— ANI (@ANI) April 18, 2021
All Delhi residents, who visited Haridwar's Kumbh from 4th Apr till today or will be travelling today up till 30th Apr, are required to upload details (viz name, address in Delhi, contact no., ID proof, date of departure from Delhi & arrival here) on link at Delhi govt portal pic.twitter.com/vrzzfxK262— ANI (@ANI) April 18, 2021
Delhi: Police check vehicular movement during ongoing Covid-induced weekend lockdown in the national capital.— ANI (@ANI) April 18, 2021
Visuals from Connaught Place. pic.twitter.com/sxDCVxIkNJ
