Home ›   Live ›   India News ›   India Coronavirus Covid 19 Cases Today Live Updates News coronavirus cases in india live updates on 18 april

Live

Coronavirus India Live: बंगाल में टीएमसी उम्मीदवार की कोरोना से मौत, अभी चार प्रत्याशी लड़ रहे जिंदगी की जंग

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, नई दिल्ली Published by: Tanuja Yadav Updated Sun, 18 Apr 2021 09:32 AM IST
India Coronavirus Covid 19 Cases Today Live Updates News coronavirus cases in india live updates on 18 april
कोरोना मरीज (फाइल फोटो) - फोटो : पीटीआई
खास बातें

देश में कोरोना की दूसरी लहर तेजी से फैल रही है और हर दिन लाखों मामले सामने आ रहे हैं। वहीं कोरोना से होने वाली मौतों का आंकड़ा भी तेजी से बढ़ा है। शनिवार को देश में कोरोना के 2.34 लाख से ज्यादा मामले सामने आए, जो अबतक का सर्वाधिक आंकड़ा है। यही नहीं कई राज्य ऐसे हैं, जहां ऑक्सीजन और वैक्सीन की कमी देखी जा रही है। दूसरी ओर कुंभ मेले में भी कई साधु-संत कोरोना पॉजिटिव पाए गए हैं। कोरोना वायरस के बढ़ते मामलों के बीच इसकी दवा रेमडेसिविर की चोरी की भी खबरें सामने आ रही हैं। कोरोना वायरस से संबंधित सभी अपडेट्स यहां पढ़िए...
लाइव अपडेट

09:30 AM, 18-Apr-2021

शनिवार को 15,66,394 कोरोना टेस्ट किए गए

भारतीय चिकित्सा अनुसंधान परिषद की ओर से जारी ताजा आंकड़ों के मुताबिक, शनिवार को देश में 15,66,394 कोरोना टेस्ट किए गए। जिसके बाद देश में 17 अप्रैल तक कोरोना टेस्ट का आंकड़ा 26,65,38,416 पर पहुंच गया है। 

09:16 AM, 18-Apr-2021

चंडीगढ़ में शनिवार को मिले 431 नए मरीज, प्रशासन ने लागू किया वीकेंड लॉकडाउन

चंड़ीगढ़ में कोरोना वायरस के बढ़ते मामलों को कम करने के लिए प्रशासन ने वहां वीकेंड लॉकडाउन जारी किया है। बता दें कि केंद्र शासित प्रदेश में शनिवार को 431 नए मरीज सामने आए, जिसके बाद कुल संक्रमित मामलों का आंकड़ा 33,309 हो गया।
 
09:05 AM, 18-Apr-2021

मुरादाबाद में एक दिन का लॉकडाउन

एक दिन के लॉकडाउन के दौरान मुरादाबाद में लोग जरूरी सामान लेने के लिए अपने घरों से बाहर निकले। प्रदेश में कोरोना के बढ़ते मामलों को देखते हुए उत्तर प्रदेश सरकार ने रविवार को लॉकडाउन लागू किया है।
 
08:51 AM, 18-Apr-2021

उत्तर प्रदेश में वीकेंड लॉकडाउन लागू

उत्तर प्रदेश में भी कोरोना से हालात बेकाबू हुए हैं, जिसे देखते हुए सरकार ने राज्य में भी वीकेंड लॉकडाउन लगाने का फैसला लिया है। उत्तर प्रदेश की राजधानी लखनऊ में कोरोना के बढ़ते मामले तेजी से बढ़ रहे हैं। वहीं पूर्ण लॉकडाउन होने के बाद हजरतगंज और विधानसभा मार्ग से कई तस्वीरें सामने आई हैं।
 
08:47 AM, 18-Apr-2021

बंगाल में टीएमसी उम्मीदवार की कोरोना से मौत

पश्चिम बंगाल में विधानसभा चुनाव के बीच कोरोना संक्रमण से तृणमूल कांग्रेस के उम्मीदवार  की शनिवार को मौत हो गई। इससे पहले दो अलग अलग पार्टियों के उम्मीदवारों की कोरोना संक्रमण के चलते मौत हो चुकी है। वहीं चार उम्मीदवार अभी कोरोना से जिंदगी के लिए जंग लड़ रहे हैं।
08:41 AM, 18-Apr-2021

पुणे में फर्जी आरटी-पीसीआर रिपोर्ट जारी करने वाला शख्स गिरफ्तार

एक तरफ कोरोना के मामले बेकाबू हो रहे हैं और दूसरी ओर कोरोना की टेस्ट रिपोर्ट में भी घपलेबाजी की खबरें सामने आ रही हैं। महाराष्ट्र के पुणे में दो लोगों को फर्जी आरटी-पीसीआर टेस्ट रिपोर्ट जारी करने के मामले में गिरफ्तार किया गया है। राज्य में कोरोना वायरस के बढ़ते मामलों और रिपोर्ट में देरी आने की वजह से आऱोपी ने कई लोगों की फर्जी रिपोर्ट जारी की हैं।
 
08:27 AM, 18-Apr-2021

कुंभ से दिल्ली लौट रहे लोगों के लिए 14 दिन का होम क्वारंटीन अनिवार्य

उत्तराखंड के हरिद्वार से आयोजित कुंभ मेले से लौटने वाले लोगों के लिए बुरी खबर है। दिल्ली सरकार ने फैसला लिया है कि जो लोग कुंभ से लौट रहे हैं उन्हें 14 दिन का होम क्वारंटीन करना जरूरी है। फैसले में कहा गया है कि चार अप्रैल से लेकर अब तक और जो लोग 30 अप्रैल को यात्रा करेंगे, उन्हें दिल्ली सरकारी पोर्टल पर अपनी डिटेल डालनी होगी, जिसमें नाम, पता, मोबाइल नंबर, आईडी प्रुफ जैसी जानकारियों होंगी।
 
08:21 AM, 18-Apr-2021

दिल्ली में वीकेंड लॉकडाउन

कोरोना के बढ़ते मामलों को देखते हुए दिल्ली समेत कई राज्यों में वीकेंड लॉकडाउन का आह्वाहन कर दिया है। बता दें कि दूसरी लहर के तहत देश में कोरोना के मामले तेजी से बढ़ रहे हैं।
 
08:09 AM, 18-Apr-2021

Live: बंगाल में टीएमसी उम्मीदवार की कोरोना से मौत, अभी चार प्रत्याशी लड़ रहे जिंदगी की जंग

देश में कोरोना वायरस की दूसरी लहर अपने सबसे खतरनाक रूप में है। ऐसे में लॉकडाउन लगाना ही एकमात्र विकल्प बच जाता है लेकिन अर्थव्यवस्था की हालत को देखते हुए सरकार पूर्ण लॉकडाउन नहीं लगा रही है। यही वजह है कि देश के कई राज्यों ने नाइट कर्फ्यू और वीकेंड लॉकडाउन का सहारा लिया है। कोरोना के बढ़ते दैनिक मामले लगातार चिंता का विषय बन रहा है। शनिवार को भी कोरोना के 2.34 लाख से ज्यादा मामले सामने आए, जो अब तक का सर्वाधिक दैनिक आंकड़ा है।
india news national coronavirus covid 19 corona cases in india
रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News apps, iOS Hindi News apps और Amarujala Hindi News apps अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

