Coronavirus Lockdown Live: दिल्ली के कई अस्पतालों में ऑक्सीजन किल्लत, हाई कोर्ट में दोपहर तीन बजे सुनवाई

Haryana: 1710 doses of #COVID19 vaccine, including 1270 of Covishield & 440 of Covaxin, stolen from PPC centre at Civil Hospital in Jind, files stolen too. Centre's incharge says, "I'll also check our main store that keeps supply for entire district. I'll also inform officials." pic.twitter.com/QqAZqa23CM— ANI (@ANI) April 22, 2021
India reports 3,14,835 new #COVID19 cases, 2,104 deaths and 1,78,841 discharges in the last 24 hours, as per Union Health Ministry— ANI (@ANI) April 22, 2021
Total cases: 1,59,30,965
Total recoveries: 1,34,54,880
Death toll: 1,84,657
Active cases: 22,91,428
Total vaccination: 13,23,30,644 pic.twitter.com/S5wPm9KGwf
We've received 2 batches of 21 oxygen cylinders each today. We've 200 COVID19 patients & oxygen consumption is very high. For us, priority is re-filling of liquid oxygen plant so that there is uninterrupted supply: Dr AC Shukla, Head-ICU, Mata Chanan Devi Hospital, Delhi pic.twitter.com/Zj39Rq4DIE— ANI (@ANI) April 22, 2021
27,27,05,103 samples tested for #COVID19 up to 21st April 2021. Of these, 16,51,711 samples were tested yesterday: Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) pic.twitter.com/T2FPYEFNBT— ANI (@ANI) April 22, 2021
Lockdown imposed in Jharkhand from today till April 29 with some exemptions.— ANI (@ANI) April 22, 2021
During the lockdown, essential services will continue. Religious places will remain open but a gathering of devotees will not be allowed.
Visuals from Ranchi pic.twitter.com/a8nrLmonj8
#WATCH | "Oxygen Express" arrives in Visakhapatnam, Andhra Pradesh. The cryogenic tankers, with a total carrying capacity of more than 100 tons of LMO (Liquid Medical Oxygen) will be loaded with LMO at Rashtriya Ispat Nigam Ltd (RINL) - Visakhapatnam Steel Plant. pic.twitter.com/uKb7AK2MR5— ANI (@ANI) April 22, 2021
CPI(M) leader Sitaram Yechury's son, Ashish Yechury passes away due to #COVID19. pic.twitter.com/vM5FcdOm1Q— ANI (@ANI) April 22, 2021
Senior Congress leader and former Delhi minister Dr AK Walia passes away due to #COVID19, at Apollo Hospital in Delhi.— ANI (@ANI) April 22, 2021
(File photo) pic.twitter.com/DJVzD2Vwqh
