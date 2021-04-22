बेहतर अनुभव के लिए एप चुनें।
Home ›   Live ›   India News ›   Coronavirus Cases in India Live Updates Covid 19 Lockdown News corona cases as on 22 april

Live

Coronavirus Lockdown Live: दिल्ली के कई अस्पतालों में ऑक्सीजन किल्लत, हाई कोर्ट में दोपहर तीन बजे सुनवाई

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, नई दिल्ली Published by: Tanuja Yadav Updated Thu, 22 Apr 2021 10:13 AM IST
Coronavirus Cases in India Live Updates Covid 19 Lockdown News corona cases as on 22 april
corona virus in India - फोटो : PTI
खास बातें

देश में कोरोना का संक्रमण बुरी तरह से फैला हुआ है। हर दिन लाखों लोग इस खतरनाक वायरस की चपेट में आ रहे हैं। स्वास्थ्य मंत्रालय के मुताबिक, देश में पिछले 24 घंटे में 3.15 लाख मामले सामने आए हैं, जो दुनिया में अबतक का सर्वाधिक आंकड़ा है। दैनिक मामलों के आधार पर भारत ने अमेरिका को भी पीछे छोड़ दिया है। वहीं देश में ऑक्सीजन, रेमडेसिविर और आईसीयू बिस्तरों की कमी लगातार जारी है। इधर कोरोना वायरस की चपेट में कई राजनेता भी आ चुके हैं। सीताराम येचुरी के बेटे आशीष येचुरी की कोरोना वायरस से मौत हो गई। कोरोना से संबंधित हर अपडेट को यहां पढ़ सकते हैं...
लाइव अपडेट

10:02 AM, 22-Apr-2021

हरियाणा: जिंद के सरकारी अस्पताल के एक वैक्सीनेशन सेंटर से 1,710 खुराकें चोरी हुईं

हरियाणा के जिंद में सरकारी अस्पताल में लगे पीपीसी वैक्सीनेशन केंद्र से कोरोना वैक्सनी की 1,710 खुराकें चोरी हो गईं। इनमें से 1270 खुराक कोविशील्ड की और 440 खुराकें कोवैक्सीन की हैं। 

09:56 AM, 22-Apr-2021

कोरोना: एक दिन में सामने आए 3.15 लाख मरीज, तोड़े सारे रिकॉर्ड

देश में कोरोना वायरस के दैनिक आंकड़ों ने दुनिया के सभी रिकॉर्ड तोड़ दिए हैं। केंद्रीय स्वास्थ्य मंत्रालय की ओर से जारी ताजा आंकड़ों के मुताबिक, देश में कोरोना के 3.15 लाख से ज्यादा मामले सामने आए। वहीं 2,104 लोगों ने इस खतरनाक वायरस के आदगे दम तोड़ा है। मौजूदा समय में सक्रिय मामलों की बात करें तो इसका आंकड़ा 22,91,428 हो गया है।

09:32 AM, 22-Apr-2021

दिल्ली के चन्नन देवी अस्पताल को हर दिन 21 ऑक्सीजन सिलिंडर के दो बैच मिलते

दिल्ली के अस्पतालों में ऑक्सीजन की भारी किल्लत है। दिल्ली के चन्नन देवी अस्पताल के आईसीयू के हेड डॉ. एसी शुक्ला ने बताया कि उन्हें हर दिन 21 ऑक्सीजन सिलिंडर के दो बैच मिलते हैं। हमारे अस्पताल में कोरोना से संक्रमित 200 मरीज हैं और ऑक्सीजन की खपत की मात्रा काफी ज्यादा है। 
 
09:20 AM, 22-Apr-2021

बीते 24 घंटे में 16,51,711 लोगों का हुआ कोरोना टेस्ट

भारतीय चिकित्सा अनुसंधान परिषद ने जानकारी दी कि पिछले 24 घंटे में 16,51,711 लोगों का कोरोना टेस्ट किया जा चुका है। आईसीएमआर ने बताया कि 21 अप्रैल 2021 तक 27,27,05,103 लोगों का कोरोना टेस्ट किया जा चुका है।
 
09:17 AM, 22-Apr-2021

झारखंड: 29 अप्रैल तक राज्य में लगा लॉकडाउन

कोरोना के बढ़ते मामलों को देखते हुए झारखंड में 29 अप्रैल तक लॉकडाउन लगा दिया है। हालांकि इस लॉकडाउन में लोगों को कुछ छूट भी दी गई है। इस दौरान जरूरी सेवाएं जारी रहेंगी। धार्मिक स्थल खुले रहेंगे लेकिन भक्तों को मंदिर में दर्शन करने की अनुमति नहीं होगी। 
 
09:15 AM, 22-Apr-2021

विशाखापत्तनम पहुंची 'ऑक्सीजन एक्सप्रेस'

आंध्र प्रदेश के विशाखापत्तनम में ऑक्सीजन एक्सप्रेस पहुंची। इस ट्रेन पर सवार टैंकरों में 100 टन से भी ज्यादा एलएमओ (लिक्विड मेडिकल ऑक्सीजन) है। 
 
08:54 AM, 22-Apr-2021

सीताराम येचुरी के बेटे आशीष येचुरी की कोविड-19 से मौत

कोरोना का कहर इतना खतरनाक है कि राजनेता भी इससे खुद को बचा नहीं पा रहे हैं। सीपीआई(एम) सीताराम येचुरी के बेटे आशीष येचूरी की कोविड संक्रमण की चपेट में आकर मौत हो गई। सीताराम येचुरी ने अपने ट्विटर हैडल से इस बात की जानकारी दी।
 
08:53 AM, 22-Apr-2021

कांग्रेस के वरिष्ठ नेता एके वालिया की कोरोना से मौत

कांग्रेस के वरिष्ठ नेता और पूर्व दिल्ली मंत्री एके वालिया की कोरोना की वजह से मौत हो गई। दिल्ली के अपोलो अस्पताल में एके वालिया ने कोरोना के आगे हार मानी और अपना दम तोड़ दिया।
 
08:29 AM, 22-Apr-2021

Live: दिल्ली के कई अस्पतालों में ऑक्सीजन किल्लत, हाई कोर्ट में दोपहर तीन बजे सुनवाई

देश में कोरोना की दूसरी लहर बेकाबू होती जा रही है और हर दिन लाखों लोग कोरोना से संक्रमित हो रहे हैं। यही नहीं जानकारों का मानना है कि देश में कोरोना वायरस की ट्रिपल म्यूटेंट भी देखा गया है। बीते 24 घंटे में सामने आए मामलों ने दुनिया का रिकॉर्ड तोड़ दिया है। वर्ल्डोमीटर के मुताबिक, देश में बीते 24 घंटे में कोरोना के 3.15 लाख मामले सामने आए हैं। महामारी की शुरुआत से लेकर अबतक दुनिया में कोरोना के दैनिक मामलों का यह सर्वोच्च आंकड़ा है। भारत ने दैनिक मामलों की तुलना में अमेरिका को भी पछाड़ दिया है। 
india news national corona coronavirus covid 19 india corona cases in india
