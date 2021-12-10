CDS General Bipin Rawat Funeral Live: ब्रिगेडियर लिड्डर का अंतिम संस्कार, रक्षा मंत्री राजनाथ सिंह व एनएसए डोभाल ने दी श्रद्धांजलि

Live
Delhi: The mortal remains of Brig LS Lidder brought to Brar Square, Delhi Cantt.— ANI (@ANI) December 10, 2021
He lost his life in #TamilNaduChopperCrash on 8th December. pic.twitter.com/YReL220PC2
