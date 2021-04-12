Breaking News in Hindi Live: मध्यप्रदेश के चित्रकूट में लॉकडाउन लागू करवाने गई पुलिस पर पथराव

Live
MP: Locals attacked a team of govt officials when they tried to enforce weekend lockdown in Naya Gaon, Chitrakoot yesterday. "In a locality, shops were open & around 15 people were drinking liquor. When police tried to chase them away, they pelted stones," said SHO Santosh Tiwari pic.twitter.com/sYSDnLyk5R— ANI (@ANI) April 12, 2021
