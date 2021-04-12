बेहतर अनुभव के लिए एप चुनें।
TRY NOW

शहर चुनें

विज्ञापन
Home ›   Live ›   India News ›   breaking news live news updates 12 april 2021 coronavirus tika utsav IPL lockdown west bengal election

Live

Breaking News in Hindi Live: मध्यप्रदेश के चित्रकूट में लॉकडाउन लागू करवाने गई पुलिस पर पथराव

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, नई दिल्ली Published by: Tanuja Yadav Updated Mon, 12 Apr 2021 07:58 AM IST
breaking news live news updates 12 april 2021 coronavirus tika utsav IPL lockdown west bengal election
मध्यप्रदेश : चित्रकूट के एक इलाके में स्थानीय लोगों ने पुलिस पर किया पथराव - फोटो : ANI
epaper

पढ़ें अमर उजाला ई-पेपर
कहीं भी, कभी भी।

Read Now

खास बातें

देश में कोरोना की दूसरी लहर चल रही है। वहीं कई राज्यों में वैक्सीन की कमी की शिकायतें आ रही हैं तो कई अस्पतालों में बिस्तरों की कमी देखी जा रही है। ये नया वायरस तेजी से संक्रमण फैला रहा है और ज्यादा से ज्यादा लोगों को अपनी चपेट में ले रहा है। वहीं मध्यप्रदेश में लॉकडाउन लागू करवाने गई पुलिस पर ही स्थानीय लोगों ने पथराव करना शुरू कर दिया। देश और दुनिया की ब्रेकिंग और ताजा खबरों को यहां पढ़िए...
विज्ञापन

लाइव अपडेट

विज्ञापन
07:38 AM, 12-Apr-2021

प्रशासन पर हमला : मध्यप्रदेश के चित्रकूट में लॉकडाउन लागू करवाने गई पुलिस पर पथराव

मध्यप्रदेश के चित्रकूट में स्थानीय लोगों ने पुलिस की गाड़ी पर पथराव किया। पुलिस वहां वीकेंड लॉकडाउन को लागू करवाने गई थी लेकिन स्थानीय लोगों ने पुलिस पर पथराव किया। यह मामला चित्रकूट के नया गांव का है। थाना प्रभारी संतोष तिवारी ने बताया कि नया गांव के एक इलाके में स्थानीय दुकानें खुली हुई थीं, वहां लगभग 15 लोग बैठकर शराब पी रहे थे। जब पुलिस ने उन्हें पकड़ने की कोशिश की तो उन्होंने पथराव करना शुरू कर दिया।

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
india news national breaking news hindi news breaking news in hindi live news news today ब्रेकिंग न्यूज
विज्ञापन

रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News apps, iOS Hindi News apps और Amarujala Hindi News apps अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन

Spotlight

मुख्तार अंसारी की बांदा वापसी
Kanpur

मुख्तार अंसारी की बांदा वापसी : बैरक में ही होगा रोजा, पांचवें दिन ही डॉक्टरों के पास पहुंचा बाहुबली

12 अप्रैल 2021

कोरोना से हुई मौत...
India News

कोरोना ने बढ़ाई चिंता : पहली बार देश में 11 लाख सक्रिय मरीज, रेमडेसिविर इंजेक्शन के निर्यात पर रोक

12 अप्रैल 2021

भारतीय स्टेट बैंक
Banking Beema

खुलासा: शून्य बैलेंस खाता खुलवाकर एसबीआई ने ग्राहकों से वसूल लिए 300 करोड़ रुपये

12 अप्रैल 2021

सुशील चंद्रा
India News

नियुक्ति : सुशील चंद्रा होंगे अगले मुख्य निर्वाचन आयुक्त, 13 को सेवानिवृत्त हो रहे हैं सुनील अरोड़ा

12 अप्रैल 2021

इटावा सड़क हादसा: शव पर नाम लिखता युवक और दूसरे चित्र में श्मशान जाते लोग
Agra

इटावा सड़क हादसा: एक साथ उठीं 11 अर्थियां, बिलख उठे लोग, शवों की पहचान के लिए लिखने पडे़ नाम

12 अप्रैल 2021

राकेश टिकैत, भारतीय किसान यूनिन
Delhi

किसान आंदोलन : सरकार न्योता भेजेगी तो बात करेंगे, टिकैत बोले-जहां रुकी थी, वहीं से शुरू होगी वार्ता

11 अप्रैल 2021

चुपके चुपके
Bollywood

Bioscope S2: ‘जय-वीरू’ ने रचा कॉमेडी का अद्भुत संसार, धर्मेंद्र की जिद पर इस हीरोइन की हुई छुट्टी

11 अप्रैल 2021

सांकेतिक तस्वीर
Kota

राजस्थान : बारां में सांप्रदायिक हिंसा भड़कने के बाद लगाया गया कर्फ्यू , इंटरनेट सेवा निलंबित

11 अप्रैल 2021

ब्रिेटेन का शाही परिवार
Education

ब्रिटिश शाही परिवार : अब ये 22 शामिल हैं उत्तराधिकारी की दौड़ में, जानिए कौन-किस स्थान पर

11 अप्रैल 2021

पीएम मोदी से बात करता मुस्लिम युवक
India News

वायरल तस्वीर: कौन है वह मिस्ट्री मैन? जिसने पीएम मोदी के कान में कही थी यह बात, जानिए उसकी कहानी

11 अप्रैल 2021

विज्ञापन

Disclaimer


हम डाटा संग्रह टूल्स, जैसे की कुकीज के माध्यम से आपकी जानकारी एकत्र करते हैं ताकि आपको बेहतर और व्यक्तिगत अनुभव प्रदान कर सकें और लक्षित विज्ञापन पेश कर सकें। अगर आप साइन-अप करते हैं, तो हम आपका ईमेल पता, फोन नंबर और अन्य विवरण पूरी तरह सुरक्षित तरीके से स्टोर करते हैं। आप कुकीज नीति पृष्ठ से अपनी कुकीज हटा सकते है और रजिस्टर्ड यूजर अपने प्रोफाइल पेज से अपना व्यक्तिगत डाटा हटा या एक्सपोर्ट कर सकते हैं। हमारी Cookies Policy, Privacy Policy और Terms & Conditions के बारे में पढ़ें और अपनी सहमति देने के लिए Agree पर क्लिक करें।
Agree
Election

अपना शहर चुनें

  • Downloads

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Lifestyle

Tools

Entertainment News

Sports News

Latest News

Trending News
E-Paper
Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

Other Properties:

© 2020-21 Amar Ujala Limited
X

प्रिय पाठक

कृपया अमर उजाला प्लस के अनुभव को बेहतर बनाने में हमारी मदद करें।
अपने सुझाव हमारे साथ साझा करें
डेली पॉडकास्ट सुनने के लिए सब्सक्राइब करें

क्लिप सुनें

00:00
00:00
Continue
X