Live

Breaking Hindi News LIVE Updates Today : महाराष्ट्र में वीकेंड लॉकडाउन का दूसरा दिन, मुंबई की सड़कों पर सन्नाटा

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, नई दिल्ली Published by: Tanuja Yadav Updated Sun, 11 Apr 2021 09:26 AM IST
breaking news live news updates 11 april 2021 coronavirus updates india IPL
महाराष्ट्र में साप्ताहिक लॉकडाउन - फोटो : ANI
खास बातें

देश में कोरोना वायरस की दूसरी लहर चल रही है। वहीं महाराष्ट्र में बढ़ते कोरोना के मामलों को देखते हुए आज लॉकडाउन पर मुख्यमंत्री ठाकरे कोई फैसला ले सकते हैं। वहीं भोपाल समेत कई स्टेशनों पर मरीज को ट्रेन में डॉक्टर दिखाने के लिए अलग से कीमत चुकानी पड़ेगी। देश और दुनिया की ब्रेकिंग और ताजा खबरों को यहां पढ़िए...
लाइव अपडेट

09:18 AM, 11-Apr-2021

उत्तराखंड : टिहरी के पास जंगल में फैली आग, काबू पाने के लिए कार्य जारी

उत्तराखंड के कई इलाकों में जंगलों में आग फैली हुई है। राज्य के नई टिहरी के बुडोगी इलाके में आग पर काबू पाने का कार्य चल रहा है। टिहरी के प्रभागीय वनाधिकारी कोको रोज का कहना है कि टिहरी के जंगलों में लगी ये आग करीब एक हेक्टेयर की जमीन तक फैल गई है। उन्होंने कहा कि जंगल की आग को शुरू करने वाला जो भी जिम्मेदार होगा, उसके खिलाफ सख्त कार्रवाई होगी।

09:06 AM, 11-Apr-2021

किशनगंज : अश्विनी कुमार की टीम में शामिल सर्किल इंस्पेक्टर समेत छह पुलिसकर्मियों को किया निलंबित

शनिवार को बंगाल की सीमा से सटे एक गांव में छापेमारी करने गए किशनगंज थाना प्रभारी अश्विनी कुमार की बेरहमी से हत्या कर दी गई थी। अश्विनी कुमार के साथ उनकी टीम भी छापेमारी में शामिल थी लेकिन गांव वालों के हमले से पहले ही अश्विनी कुमार की टीम में मौजूद लोग उन्हें छोड़कर भाग गए। वहीं किशनगंज के एसपी कुमार आशीष ने बताया कि अश्विनी कुमार को अकेला छोड़ने पर सर्किल इंस्पेक्टर समेत छह पुलिस कर्मचारियों को निलंबित कर दिया गया है।

08:59 AM, 11-Apr-2021

चेन्नई : एक मछली बाजार में लोगों की भीड़ उमड़ी

कोरोना के बढ़ते प्रकोप के बाद भी लोगों में इसको लेकर सतर्कता नहीं दिखाई दे रही है। तमिलनाडु की राजधानी चेन्नई के एक मछली बाजार में लोगों की भीड़ उमड़ी और वहां लोग कोरोना की गाइडलाइंस की धज्जियां उड़ाते नजर आए।

08:51 AM, 11-Apr-2021

मुंबई : सीएसटी स्टेशन के बाहर पसरा सन्नाटा

कोरोना संक्रमण को रोकने के लिए महाराष्ट्र में वीकेंड लॉकडाउन लागू कर दिया गया है। इस बीच लोगों की गैर जरूरी आवाजाही पर रोक लगा दी गई है। मुंबई में लॉकडाउन की कई तस्वीरें सामने आई हैं। मुंबई के सीएसटी स्टेशन के बाहर भी सन्नाटा पसरा हुआ है। 

08:45 AM, 11-Apr-2021

भोपाल : ट्रेन में डॉक्टरों को दिखाने के लिए भुगतान करने होंगे 120 रुपये

अब भोपाल समेत कई स्टेशनों पर ट्रेन में डॉक्टर दिखाने के लिए यात्री को अलग से पैसों का भुगतान करना होगा। अबतक ये सेवा मुफ्त में मिलती थी लेकिन अब इसके लिए 120 रुपये देने होंगे। इस कीमत में फर्स्ट एड के रूप में दी जाने वाली दवाइयां भी शामिल होंगी। इसके अलावा अगर यात्री को अलग से दवाई लेनी है तो उसके लिए उसे अलग चार्ज देना होगा। 
08:34 AM, 11-Apr-2021

कोरोना का प्रकोप : महाराष्ट्र में वीकेंड लॉकडाउन का दूसरा दिन, मुंबई की सड़कों पर सन्नाटा

महाराष्ट्र में कोरोना के बढ़ते मामलों को देखते हुए साप्ताहिक लॉकडाउन की शुरुआत कर दी गई है। आज महाराष्ट्र में साप्ताहिक लॉकडाउन का दूसरा दिन है और मुंबई के कई इलाकों में सन्नाटा पसरा हुआ है। दादर के शिवाजी पार्क में लोगों की आवाजाही पर रोक लगा दी है। सोमवार सुबह सात बजे तक महाराष्ट्र में ये वीकेंड लॉकडाउन लगा रहेगा।
 
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

