Breaking Hindi News LIVE Updates Today : महाराष्ट्र में वीकेंड लॉकडाउन का दूसरा दिन, मुंबई की सड़कों पर सन्नाटा

Live
Uttarakhand: Operation to douse forest fire near Budogi area, New Tehri, is underway.— ANI (@ANI) April 11, 2021
"Fire has spread to at least 1 hectare of land. Action will be taken against anyone responsible for initiating forest fire," said Koko Rose, Divisional Forest Officer(DFO), Tehri (10.04) pic.twitter.com/ZPHeU9ma3a
Circle Inspector along with 6 other police officials, who had eloped from West Bengal's Pantapara area, has been suspended for leaving SHO of Kishanganj Police Station Ashwini Kumar alone with the crowd in Uttar Dinajpur: Kumar Ashish, SP, Kishanganj, Bihar Police https://t.co/0m0RDKWOzZ— ANI (@ANI) April 11, 2021
Tamil Nadu: People flout COVID-related norms at the fish market in Kasimedu, Chennai. pic.twitter.com/T43TL7ESwQ— ANI (@ANI) April 11, 2021
#COVID19 | Streets in Mumbai wear a deserted look as weekend lockdown has been imposed in the city to contain the pandemic— ANI (@ANI) April 11, 2021
Visuals from near CST station pic.twitter.com/A5Drs0rjYw
Weekend lockdown imposed from 8 pm on Friday to 7 am on Monday in Maharashtra. Visuals from Shivaji Park in Dadar, Mumbai— ANI (@ANI) April 11, 2021
Mumbai reported 9,327 new #COVID19 cases yesterday, taking the total number of cases to 5,10,225 pic.twitter.com/nPvWatsw0s
