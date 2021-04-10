Breaking Hindi News LIVE Updates Today : टीएमसी का आरोप, भाजपा के गुंडे बूथ में घुसने नहीं दे रहे, चुनाव आयोग से की शिकायत

Live
TMC writes to Election Commission alleging that "across several booths in Sitalkuchi, Natalbari, Tufanganj & Dinhata, BJP goons are creating a ruckus outside the booth & preventing TMC agents from entering the booth." TMC demands necessary actions from EC.#WestBengalPolls— ANI (@ANI) April 10, 2021
Weekend lockdown imposed from 8 pm on Friday to 7 am on Monday in Maharashtra. Visuals from Bandra Reclamation in Mumbai. pic.twitter.com/imauND6UeN— ANI (@ANI) April 10, 2021
