breaking news live news updates 10 april 2021 west bengal election coronavirus updates india pm modi mamata banerjee IPL uttar pradesh panchayat chunav

Live

Breaking Hindi News LIVE Updates Today : टीएमसी का आरोप, भाजपा के गुंडे बूथ में घुसने नहीं दे रहे, चुनाव आयोग से की शिकायत

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, नई दिल्ली Published by: Tanuja Yadav Updated Sat, 10 Apr 2021 08:49 AM IST
breaking news live news updates 10 april 2021 west bengal election coronavirus updates india pm modi mamata banerjee IPL uttar pradesh panchayat chunav
पश्चिम बंगाल में चौथे चरण का मतदान जारी - फोटो : ANI
खास बातें

कोरोना के बढ़ते मामलों के बीच महाराष्ट्र में साप्ताहिक लॉकडाउन का लागू कर दिया है। ये लॉकडाउन शुक्रवार रात आठ बजे से सोमवार सुबह सात बजे तक रहेगा। वहीं पश्चिम बंगाल में आज चौथे चरण का मतदान हो रहा है। वहीं मतदान के दौरान पोलिंग बूथ पर भाजपा के कार्यकर्ताओं के हंगामे के बाद टीएमसी ने चुनाव आयोग को पत्र लिखा है और जरूरी कार्रवाई की मांग की है। देश और दुनिया की ब्रेकिंग और ताजा खबरों को यहां पढ़िए...
लाइव अपडेट

08:45 AM, 10-Apr-2021

गूगल एप पर खुद रिकॉर्ड होंगी अज्ञात नंबर से आने वाले कॉल

गूगल फोन एप ने यूजर्स की सरलता के लिए एक नया फीचर जारी किया है। इस फीचर को एप की सेटिंग्स ऑप्शन में जाकर एक्टिव किया जा सकता है। इस फीचर के जरिए एप अज्ञात नंबर से आने वाले कॉल को खुद ही रिकॉर्ड कर लेगा, वहीं रिकॉर्डिंग की सूचना दूसरे पक्ष को भी दी जाएगी। ऐसा करने से भविष्य में संपर्क स्थापित करने में आसानी होगी। 
07:59 AM, 10-Apr-2021

टीएमसी ने चुनाव आयोग से की शिकायत, कहा- भाजपा के गुंडे पोलिंग बूथ में जाने नहीं दे रहे

तृणमूल कांग्रेस ने चुनाव आयोग को पत्र लिखा है और आरोप लगाया है कि सीतलकूची, नतलबाड़ी, तूफानगंज और दिनहाटा में भारतीय जनता पार्टी के गुंडे पोलिंग बूथ के बाहर हंगामा कर रहे हैं और टीएमसी के कार्यकर्ताओं को बूथ में प्रवेश करने से रोक रहे हैं। टीएमसी ने चुनाव आयोग से जरूरी कार्रवाई की मांग की है।

07:38 AM, 10-Apr-2021

44 विधानसभा सीटों पर 15,940 मतदान केंद्रों पर वोटिंग

44 विधानसभा सीटों पर 15,940 मतदान केंद्रों पर वोटिंग हो रही है। कोरोना फ्री और शांतिपूर्ण मतदान के लिए निर्वाचन आयोग ने खासी तैयारियां की हैं। इसमें सुरक्षा के पुख्ता इंतजाम आपके साथ-साथ मतदान बूथों पर कोरोना संक्रमण की जांच और सोशल डिस्टेंसिंग के लिए विशेष प्रावधान किए गए हैं। 
07:25 AM, 10-Apr-2021

टीएमसी का आरोप: भाजपा के गुंडे बूथ में घुसने नहीं दे रहे, चुनाव आयोग से की शिकायत

महाराष्ट्र में बढ़ते कोरोना के मामलों को देखते हुए शुक्रवार रात आठ बजे से सोमवार सुबह सात बजे तक के लिए साप्ताहिक लॉकडाउन लागू कर दिया है। मुंबई के बांद्रा में संपूर्ण लॉकडाउन की कई तस्वीरें सामने आई हैं, जो पिछले साल लगे लॉकडाउन की यादें ताजा करती हैं।
 
india news national breaking news hindi news breaking news in hindi live news news today ब्रेकिंग न्यूज
रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News apps, iOS Hindi News apps और Amarujala Hindi News apps अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

Spotlight

दिल्ली vs चेन्नई
Cricket News

IPL 2021: धोनी-पंत में होगी भिड़ंत, कुछ ऐसी हो सकती है सीएसके और दिल्ली की प्लेइंग XI

10 अप्रैल 2021

Election commission
India News

ये कैसी सख्ती: चुनाव आयोग को चार राज्यों के चुनाव बीतने पर कोरोना गाइडलाइंस की आई याद

10 अप्रैल 2021

फाइल फोटो।
Chandigarh

किसान आंदोलन : आज 24 घंटे तक केएमपी एक्सप्रेसवे जाम करेंगे किसान, 20 कंपनियां तैनात

10 अप्रैल 2021

शाहरुख, रणवीर, करीना, प्रिटी
Bollywood

ज्यादा पैसे मांगने के चलते जब इन सितारों के हाथ से निकलीं सुपरहिट फिल्में

10 अप्रैल 2021

सारा अली खान
Bollywood

बिना मास्क के जिम के बाहर नजर आईं सारा अली खान, पैपराजी से की दूर जाने की अपील तो हुईं ट्रोल

9 अप्रैल 2021

सांकेतिक तस्वीर
India News

कोरोना: महाराष्ट्र में रोज बन रहा रिकॉर्ड, आज 58993 नए मामले, जानिए बाकी राज्यों का हाल

9 अप्रैल 2021

Subramanyam swami
India News

दिखाए तेवर: सुब्रमण्यम स्वामी बोले-मुद्दों से भटकी भाजपा तो खुले तौर पर करूंगा आलोचना, शाह पर तंज

9 अप्रैल 2021

सांकेतिक तस्वीर।
Gorakhpur

यूपी: 7वीं के छात्र के प्यार में पति और तीन बच्चों को छोड़ फरार हुई थी महिला, 28 दिन बाद ऐसे हुई गिरफ्तार

9 अप्रैल 2021

बॉलीवुड के महंगे तलाक
Bollywood

बॉलीवुड के 10 सबसे महंगे तलाक, इस अभिनेता को चुकाने पड़े थे 380 करोड़ रुपये

9 अप्रैल 2021

आतंकी इम्तियाज शाह
Jammu

एक था इम्तियाज: जिसे सौंपी गई थी अमरनाथ यात्रा को निशाना बनाने की जिम्मेदारी, अब सोया मौत की नींद

9 अप्रैल 2021

