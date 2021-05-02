बेहतर अनुभव के लिए एप चुनें।
TRY NOW

शहर चुनें

विज्ञापन
Home ›   Live ›   India News ›   assembly election results 2021 live updates assam kerala tamil nadu puducherry vote counting news in hindi bjp tmc aiadmk dmk ldf uda congress

Live

Election Results 2021 Live Updates: बंगाल-असम समेत पांच राज्यों में किसकी बनेगी सरकार? मतगणना शुरू

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, नई दिल्ली Published by: कुमार संभव Updated Sun, 02 May 2021 08:03 AM IST
assembly election results 2021 live updates assam kerala tamil nadu puducherry vote counting news in hindi bjp tmc aiadmk dmk ldf uda congress
पीएम मोदी, राहुल गांधी, ममता बनर्जी, पिनराई विजयन - फोटो : अमर उजाला
epaper

पढ़ें अमर उजाला ई-पेपर
कहीं भी, कभी भी।

Read Now

खास बातें

पांचों सूबों में कुल 2,364 केंद्रों में मतगणना होगी, जबकि साल 2016 में मतगणना केंद्रों की कुल संख्या 1,002 थी। इस बार कोरोना के चलते मतगणना केंद्रों की संख्या 200 फीसदी बढ़ाई गई है। पश्चिम बंगाल में सबसे अधिक 1,113, केरल में 633, असम में 331, तमिलनाडु में 256 और पुडुचेरी में 31 केंद्र बनाए गए हैं। पांच राज्यों के चुनाव नतीजों से संबंधित अपडेट्स यहां पढ़िए...
विज्ञापन

लाइव अपडेट

विज्ञापन
08:02 AM, 02-May-2021

शुरू हुई मतगणना

पश्चिम बंगाल, तमिलनाडु, असम, केरल और पुडुचेरी समेत चार राज्यों व एक केंद्र शासित प्रदेश की कुल 822 विधानसभा सीटों पर मतगणना सुबह आठ बजे से शुरू हो गई है।
07:48 AM, 02-May-2021

असम: डिब्रूगढ़ में दो केंद्रों में होगी मतगणना

असम के डिब्रूगढ़ में दो स्थानों पर मतगणना प्रक्रिया चलेगी। इन दोनों जगहों पर अधिकारी और मतगणना एजेंट पहुंच चुके हैं और जल्द ही यहां मतगणना की प्रक्रिया शुरू होगी। 
 
07:40 AM, 02-May-2021

केरल: मतगणना के लिए तिरुवनंतपुरम में स्ट्रॉन्ग रूम खोला

केरल विधानसभा चुनाव के नतीजों की गणना के लिए तिरुवनंतपुरम में स्ट्रॉन्ग रूम खोल दिया गया है। जल्द शुरू होगी मतगणना की प्रक्रिया।
 
07:31 AM, 02-May-2021

असम चुनाव नतीजों की गणना आठ बजे से होगी शुरू

असम समेत बाकी राज्यों में सुबह आठ बजे से मतगणना शुरू हो जाएगी। बता दें कि मतगणना केंद्र पर एजेंट को कोरोना निगेटिव रिपोर्ट लानी जरूरी है। कोरोना निगेटिव रिपोर्ट के साथ-साथ केंद्रों पर कोई अप्रिय घटना ना हो, इसका भी ध्यान रखा जाएगा। 
 
07:20 AM, 02-May-2021

सुबह आठ बजे से शुरू होगी मतगणना

केरल विधानसभा चुनाव की मतगणना सुबह आठ बजे से शुरू होगी। कन्नूर के मतगणना केंद्र से कुछ तस्वीरें सामने आई हैं। 
 
06:30 AM, 02-May-2021

Election Results Live: बंगाल-असम समेत पांच राज्यों में किसकी बनेगी सरकार? मतगणना शुरू

देश के पश्चिम बंगाल, तमिलनाडु, असम, केरल और पुडुचेरी समेत चार राज्यों व एक केंद्र शासित प्रदेश की कुल 822 विधानसभा सीटों पर आज (2 मई) सुबह 8 बजे से मतगणना शुरू होगी। चुनाव आयोग के निर्देशानुसार, इस दौरान कोविड-19 नियमों का सख्ती से पालन किया जाएगा। पांचों सूबों में कुल 2,364 केंद्रों में मतगणना होगी, जबकि साल 2016 में मतगणना केंद्रों की कुल संख्या 1,002 थी। इस बार कोरोना के चलते मतगणना केंद्रों की संख्या 200 फीसदी बढ़ाई गई है। पश्चिम बंगाल में सबसे अधिक 1,113, केरल में 633, असम में 331, तमिलनाडु में 256 और पुडुचेरी में 31 केंद्र बनाए गए हैं।
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
india news national tamil nadu election 2021 assam election results 2021 election results 2021 election results 2021 puducherry vidhan sabha chunav results 2021 assembly election 2021
विज्ञापन

रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News apps, iOS Hindi News apps और Amarujala Hindi News apps अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन

Spotlight

West Bengal Election Result: पीएम मोदी, अमित शाह और ममता बनर्जी
India News

बंगाल का संग्राम: भाजपा मारेगी बाजी या बनेगी टीएमसी की सरकार, बंगाल में मतगणना शुरू

2 मई 2021

सांकेतिक तस्वीर....
विशेष

सतर्क हो जाएं: सांस लेने में हो रही है दिक्कत, यानी फेफड़ों में पहुंचा है संक्रमण

2 मई 2021

डॉ. विवेक राय
Delhi

दिल्ली : मैक्स अस्पताल के डॉक्टर ने की आत्महत्या, वजह का पता लगाने में जुटी पुलिस

2 मई 2021

कोरोना का कहर
India News

खुलासा: वैज्ञानिकों ने बढ़ते कोरोना प्रसार को लेकर भारत सरकार को दी थी चेतावनी

2 मई 2021

बेलबॉटम
Bollywood

BellBottom: ‘बेलबॉटम’ के निर्माताओं में रिलीज को लेकर ठनी, पूजा एंटरटेनमेंट का दावा, वही आधिकारिक प्रवक्ता

1 मई 2021

बोर्ड परीक्षा
Education

सीबीएसई : कोरोना के कारण रद्द 10वीं बोर्ड परीक्षाओं के लिए 'नई नीति' का एलान, जून में आएंगे नतीजे

1 मई 2021

बॉलीवुड सिंगर्स
Bollywood

बॉलीवुड के इन मशहूर गायकों ने की हैं दो शादियां, एक का तो 37 साल छोटी लड़की संग जुड़ा नाम

1 मई 2021

चुनाव आयोग
India News

मद्रास हाईकोर्ट की टिप्पणी को लेकर सुप्रीम कोर्ट पहुंचा चुनाव आयोग, सोमवार को होगी सुनवाई

1 मई 2021

अदार पूनावाला
World

धमकी: अदार पूनावाला को वैक्सीन के लिए आक्रामक ढंग से फोन कर रहे 'ताकतवर' लोग, ब्रिटेन से अभी नहीं लौटेंगे 

1 मई 2021

विराट-अनुष्का के घर की तस्वीरें
Bollywood

पति संग इस आलीशान घर में रहती हैं अनुष्का शर्मा, सब सुविधाओं से है लैस, देखें अंदर की तस्वीरें

1 मई 2021

विज्ञापन

Disclaimer


हम डाटा संग्रह टूल्स, जैसे की कुकीज के माध्यम से आपकी जानकारी एकत्र करते हैं ताकि आपको बेहतर और व्यक्तिगत अनुभव प्रदान कर सकें और लक्षित विज्ञापन पेश कर सकें। अगर आप साइन-अप करते हैं, तो हम आपका ईमेल पता, फोन नंबर और अन्य विवरण पूरी तरह सुरक्षित तरीके से स्टोर करते हैं। आप कुकीज नीति पृष्ठ से अपनी कुकीज हटा सकते है और रजिस्टर्ड यूजर अपने प्रोफाइल पेज से अपना व्यक्तिगत डाटा हटा या एक्सपोर्ट कर सकते हैं। हमारी Cookies Policy, Privacy Policy और Terms & Conditions के बारे में पढ़ें और अपनी सहमति देने के लिए Agree पर क्लिक करें।
Agree
Election

अपना शहर चुनें

  • Downloads

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Lifestyle

Tools

Entertainment News

Sports News

Latest News

Trending News
E-Paper
Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

Other Properties:

© 2020-21 Amar Ujala Limited
X

प्रिय पाठक

कृपया अमर उजाला प्लस के अनुभव को बेहतर बनाने में हमारी मदद करें।
अपने सुझाव हमारे साथ साझा करें
डेली पॉडकास्ट सुनने के लिए सब्सक्राइब करें

क्लिप सुनें

00:00
00:00
Continue
X