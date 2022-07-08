मेरा शहर

Entertainment News Live Updates: आलिया ने पोस्ट शेयर कर नीतू कपूर को दी जन्मदिन की बधाई, कहा- दादी मां...

एंटरटेनमेंट डेस्क, अमर उजाला Published by: वर्तिका तोलानी Updated Fri, 08 Jul 2022 09:17 AM IST
Ranbir, Neetu and Alia Bhatt - फोटो : Instagram
खास बातें

Entertainment News Live Updates: आलिया भट्ट ने नीतू कपूर को जन्मदिन की खास बधाई दी। अमिताभ बच्चन अपनी बहू ऐश्वर्या राय की आगामी पैन इंडिया फिल्म 'पोन्नियिन सेल्वन 1' का टीजर का आज रिलीज करने वाले हैं। वहीं विजय देवरकोंडा और अनन्या पांडे की फिल्म की पहली झलक भी आज जारी होने वाली है। यहां पढ़िए मनोरंजन जगत से जुड़ा हर एक अपडेट...
09:15 AM, 08-Jul-2022

प्रियंका ने बेटी के साथ शेयर की तस्वीर

प्रियंका चोपड़ा ने अपनी बेटी, मालती मैरी चोपड़ा जोनस की एक नई तस्वीर साझा की है, लेकिन हमेशा की तरह, उन्होंने सुनिश्चित किया है कि तस्वीर में उनकी बेटी का चेहरा नजर न आए।
09:12 AM, 08-Jul-2022

नीतू कपूर ने आलिया की पोस्ट पर दिया ऐसा रिप्लाई

09:05 AM, 08-Jul-2022

जेम्स कान का निधन, अनुपम खेर ने जताया दुख

जेम्स कान के निधन की खबर सामने आते ही फिल्म इंडस्ट्री में शोक की लहर दौड़ गई है। अनुपम खेर ने भी दुख जताते हुए पोस्ट किया, 'जेम्स कान के निधन से गहरा दुख हुआ! कई फिल्मों में उनके अभिनय को पसंद किया है। लेकिन यह गॉडफादर में उनका चित्रण था जो मेरे लिए सिनेमा जगत का हिस्सा बनने का एक कारण बन गया! ओम शांति'
08:39 AM, 08-Jul-2022

आलिया भट्ट ने नीतू कपूर के जन्मदिन के खास मौके पर अपने सोशल मीडिया अकाउंट पर तस्वीर शेयर कर एक खास नोट लिखा है। जी हां, कपूर खानदान की बहू आलिया ने अपनी सासू मां को जन्मदिन की बधाई देते हुए लिखा - सबसे खूबसूरत शख्स को जन्मदिन की बधाई...मेरी सासू मां, दोस्त, जल्द ही दादी मां भी...लव यू सो सो मच...।' बता दें कि आलिया और नीतू की यह तस्वीर रणबीर की शादी के समय की है।
Get all Entertainment news in Hindi related to bollywood, television, hollywood, movie reviews, etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from Entertainment and more news in Hindi.

Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

