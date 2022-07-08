Entertainment News Live Updates: आलिया ने पोस्ट शेयर कर नीतू कपूर को दी जन्मदिन की बधाई, कहा- दादी मां...

09:05 AM, 08-Jul-2022

जेम्स कान के निधन की खबर सामने आते ही फिल्म इंडस्ट्री में शोक की लहर दौड़ गई है। अनुपम खेर ने भी दुख जताते हुए पोस्ट किया, 'जेम्स कान के निधन से गहरा दुख हुआ! कई फिल्मों में उनके अभिनय को पसंद किया है। लेकिन यह गॉडफादर में उनका चित्रण था जो मेरे लिए सिनेमा जगत का हिस्सा बनने का एक कारण बन गया! ओम शांति'

Deeply saddened by the demise of @James_Caan! Have loved his performances in so many movies. But it was his portrayal of #SonnyCorleone in ##Godfather which become one of the reasons for me to be part of cinema world! RIP my friend! 🕉🙏 #OmShanti pic.twitter.com/0dyWu74yrt