SRH vs RCB Live Score: आरसीबी के 50 रन पूरे, विराट-मैक्सवेल क्रीज पर

06:48 PM, 14-Apr-2021

Hello & good evening from Chennai for Match 6 of the #VIVOIPL



David Warner's @SunRisers will be up against @RCBTweets, led by Virat Kohli.



Which side are you rooting for tonight? 🤔🤔#SRHvRCB pic.twitter.com/LeCIOD0hVH