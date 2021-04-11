बेहतर अनुभव के लिए एप चुनें।
IPL 2021 IPL 2021
SRH vs KKR Live Score: वार्नर-मॉर्गन में घमासान, केकेआर और हैदराबाद है आमने-सामने, थोड़ी देर में होगा टॉस

Live

SRH vs KKR Live Score: वार्नर-मॉर्गन में घमासान, केकेआर और हैदराबाद है आमने-सामने, थोड़ी देर में होगा टॉस

स्पोर्ट्स डेस्क, अमर उजाला, चेन्नई Published by: Rajeev Rai Updated Sun, 11 Apr 2021 06:47 PM IST
srh-vs-kkr-live-score-ipl-2021-sunrisers-hyderabad-vs-kolkata-knight-riders-match-updates-in-hindi
सनराइजर्स हैदराबाद बनाम कोलकाता नाइट राइडर्स लाइव क्रिकेट स्कोर - फोटो : amar ujala graphics
खास बातें

SRH vs KKR Live IPL Score:  इंडियन प्रीमियर लीग के 14वें सीजन का तीसरा मुकाबला आज चेन्नई में खेला जा रहा है। चेपॉक स्टेडियम में दो विदेशी कप्तान आमने-सामने हैं जिसमें डेविड वार्नर सनराइजर्स हैदराबाद तो इयोन मॉर्गन करेंगे कोलकाता नाइट राइडर्स की अगुवाई।
लाइव अपडेट

06:47 PM, 11-Apr-2021

हरभजन करेंगे केकेआर से डेब्यू 

आईपीएल के सफलतम स्पिनरों में से एक हरभजन सिंह को कोलकाता की कैप दी गई है यानी आज के मैच में भज्जी केकेआर से डेब्यू करेंगे।
06:44 PM, 11-Apr-2021

वार्नर के परिवार ने दी शुभकामनाएं

हैदराबाद के कप्तान डेविड वार्नर के परिवार ने उन्हें उनके सीजन के पहले मैच के लिए शुभकामनाएं दी है।
 
06:41 PM, 11-Apr-2021

केकेआर की उम्मीद रसेल

केकेआर के अहम ऑलराउंडर आंद्रे रसेल पिछले सीजन में फेल रहे थे जिसकी वजह से टीम को भी काफी नुकसान हुआ था। लेकिन इस बार टीम को उनसे दमदार खेल की उम्मीद होगी और अगर ऐसा हुआ तो वह अकेले दम पर मैच का रुख मोड़ सकते हैं।
 
06:39 PM, 11-Apr-2021

आमने-सामने का रिकॉर्ड

06:20 PM, 11-Apr-2021

SRH vs KKR Live Score: वार्नर-मॉर्गन में घमासान, केकेआर और हैदराबाद है आमने-सामने, थोड़ी देर में होगा टॉस

नमस्कार, अमर उजाला डॉट कॉम के लाइव ब्लॉग में आप सभी का स्वागत है। इंडियन प्रीमियर लीग के 14वें सीजन का तीसरा मुकाबला आज चेन्नई में खेला जा रहा है। चेपॉक स्टेडियम में दो विदेशी कप्तान आमने-सामने हैं जिसमें डेविड वार्नर सनराइजर्स हैदराबाद तो इयोन मॉर्गन करेंगे कोलकाता नाइट राइडर्स की अगुवाई। दोनों ही टीमें दुनिया के सुपर स्टार खिलाड़ियों से भरी हुई है। ऐसे में पिछले दो मुकाबलों की तरह इस मैच रोमांचक होने की उम्मीद है। 
cricket cricket news national ipl 2021 srh vs kkr sunrisers hyderabad kolkata knight riders indian premier league
