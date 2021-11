IND vs NZ 1st Test Day 5 Live Score: आखिरी दिन का खेल शुरू, न्यूजीलैंड का स्कोर 34/1, लाथम और सोमेरविले क्रीज पर

09:45 AM, 29-Nov-2021

🚨 Update 🚨: Wriddhiman Saha felt stiffness in his neck while keeping in the second innings. It was affecting his movement while wicket-keeping. KS Bharat will keep wickets in his absence on Day 5.#TeamIndia #INDvNZ @Paytm pic.twitter.com/h3BfWYGnft