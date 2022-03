IND vs SL 2nd Test Live: डे-नाइट टेस्ट में भारत को लगा पहला झटका, नो बॉल पर रनआउट हुए मयंक अग्रवाल

🚨 Team News 🚨



1⃣ change for #TeamIndia as Axar Patel is named in the team. #INDvSL | @Paytm



Follow the match ▶️ https://t.co/t74OLq7xoO



Here's our Playing XI for the pink-ball Test 🔽 pic.twitter.com/4ObSFoM7wU