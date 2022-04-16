DC vs RCB Live: दिल्ली कैपिटल्स ने टॉस जीता, बैंगलोर के खिलाफ पहले गेंदबाजी का फैसला किया

Live
दिल्ली कैपिटल्स :
पृथ्वी शॉ, डेविड वॉर्नर, मिचेल मार्श, ऋषभ पंत (कप्तान), रोवमन पॉवेल, ललित यादव, अक्षर पटेल, शार्दुल ठाकुर, कुलदीप यादव, मुस्तफ़िज़ुर रहमान, खलील अहमद
रॉयल चैलेंजर्स बैंगलोर
फ़ाफ डुप्लेसी (कप्तान), अनुज रावत, विराट कोहली, ग्लेन मैक्सवेल, दिनेश कार्तिक, शाहबाज अहमद, सुयश प्रभुदेसाई, वनिंदु हसरंगा, जॉश हेजलवुड, हर्षल पटेल, मोहम्मद सिराज
A look at the Playing XIs 🔽— IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) April 16, 2022
Follow the match 👉 https://t.co/Kp3DueRxD0#TATAIPL | #DCvRCB pic.twitter.com/tToC2O3eJK
Rishabh Pant has won the toss and has put us into bat first. 👊🏻— Royal Challengers Bangalore (@RCBTweets) April 16, 2022
Just the ☝🏻 change tonight as Harshal Patel is back into the side in place of Akash Deep. #PlayBold #WeAreChallengers #IPL2022 #Mission2022 #RCB #ನಮ್ಮRCB #DCvRCB pic.twitter.com/td6Fq7vptu
𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐬𝐡𝐊𝐚𝐊𝐲𝐚𝐔𝐩𝐝𝐚𝐭𝐞.𝐦𝐩𝟒#YehHaiNayiDilli | #IPL2022 #TATAIPL | #IPL | #DelhiCapitals | #DCvRCB pic.twitter.com/uu1Rg3e9m1— Delhi Capitals (@DelhiCapitals) April 16, 2022
Hello & welcome from the Wankhede Stadium. 👋— IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) April 16, 2022
It's the Match 2⃣7⃣ of the #TATAIPL 2022 where @RishabhPant17's @DelhiCapitals take on the @faf1307-led @RCBTweets. 👌 👌 #DCvRCB
Which team will come out on top tonight? 🤔 🤔 pic.twitter.com/yl7r4UlqSq