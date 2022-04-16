शहर चुनें

DC vs RCB Live: दिल्ली कैपिटल्स ने टॉस जीता, बैंगलोर के खिलाफ पहले गेंदबाजी का फैसला किया

Published Sat, 16 Apr 2022 07:10 PM IST
DC vs RCB Live Score: Delhi Capitals vs Royal Challengers Bangalore IPL 2022 Match 27 at Mumbai
दिल्ली कैपिटल्स बनाम रॉयल चैलेंजर्स बैंगलोर लाइव क्रिकेट स्कोर - फोटो : IPL/BCCI
खास बातें

DC vs RCB (Delhi vs Bangalore) Live Score: आईपीएल 2022 के 27वें मुकाबले में रॉयल चैलेंजर्स बैंगलोर और दिल्ली कैपिटल्स की टीम आमने-सामने है। मुंबई के वानखेड़े स्टेडियम में दिल्ली कैपिटल्स के कप्तान ऋषभ पंत ने टॉस जीतकर बैंगलोर के खिलाफ पहले गेंदबाजी का फैसला किया है। 
लाइव अपडेट

07:09 PM, 16-Apr-2022

दोनों टीमों की प्लेइंग XI:

दिल्ली कैपिटल्स :
पृथ्वी शॉ, डेविड वॉर्नर, मिचेल मार्श, ऋषभ पंत (कप्तान), रोवमन पॉवेल, ललित यादव, अक्षर पटेल, शार्दुल ठाकुर, कुलदीप यादव, मुस्तफ़िज़ुर रहमान, खलील अहमद

रॉयल चैलेंजर्स बैंगलोर
फ़ाफ डुप्लेसी (कप्तान), अनुज रावत, विराट कोहली, ग्लेन मैक्सवेल, दिनेश कार्तिक, शाहबाज अहमद, सुयश प्रभुदेसाई, वनिंदु हसरंगा, जॉश हेजलवुड, हर्षल पटेल, मोहम्मद सिराज
 

 

07:07 PM, 16-Apr-2022

बैंगलोर में हर्षल की वापसी

रॉयल चैलेंजर्स बैंगलोर की टीम में एक अहम बदलाव किया गया है। आकाशदीप की जगह हर्षल पटेल को प्लेइंग XI में शामिल को जगह मिली है। 
 
07:03 PM, 16-Apr-2022

मिचेल मार्श को मिली दिल्ली की डेब्यू कैप

ऑस्ट्रेलिया के ऑलराउंडर मिचेल मार्श को दिल्ली की तरफ से डेब्यू कैप मिला है। वह पहली बार सीजन में खेलेंगे। उन्हें सरफराज खान की जगह टीम में शामिल किया गया है। 
 
06:59 PM, 16-Apr-2022

टॉस रिपोर्ट

दिल्ली कैपिटल्स के कप्तान ऋषभ पंत ने टॉस जीतकर बैंगलोर के खिलाफ पहले गेंदबाजी का फैसला किया है। 
06:56 PM, 16-Apr-2022

आमने-सामने का रिकॉर्ड

दिल्ली और बैंगलोर दोनों टीमों के बीच अभी तक 27 मुकाबले खेले गए हैं। इसमें बैंगलोर ने 15 मुकाबलों में जीत दर्ज की है। 
06:51 PM, 16-Apr-2022

पिछले पांच मुकाबले 

दिल्ली और बैंगलोर के बीच मुकाबला हमेशा से बराबरी का रहा है। हालांकि आंकड़ो में दिल्ली की टीम का पलड़ा भारी है। पिछले पांच मैचों में कैपिटल्स ने तीन तो आरसीबी ने दो मैच जीते हैं। हालांकि बैंगलोर ने आखिरी दोनों मैच में दिल्ली को हराया है।
06:49 PM, 16-Apr-2022

अंक तालिका में स्थिति

रॉयल चैलेंजर्स बैंगलोर की टीम पांच में तीन मैच जीतकर छह अंकों के साथ छठे पायदान पर है। जबकि दिल्ली कैपिटल्स चार मुकाबलों में दो जीत के साथ आठवें नंबर पर है। 
06:35 PM, 16-Apr-2022

DC vs RCB Live: दिल्ली कैपिटल्स ने टॉस जीता, बैंगलोर के खिलाफ पहले गेंदबाजी का फैसला किया

नमस्कार, अमर उजाला के लाइव ब्लॉग में आप सभी का स्वागत है। आईपीएल 2022 के 27वें मुकाबले में रॉयल चैलेंजर्स बैंगलोर और दिल्ली कैपिटल्स की टीम आमने-सामने है। मुंबई के वानखेड़े स्टेडियम में फाफ डुप्लेसिस आरसीबी की और ऋषभ पंत दिल्ली की अगुआई कर रहे हैं। दोनों टीमों के लिए यह सीजन अभी तक अच्छा रहा है। दिल्ली ने चार में दो मुकाबले जीते हैं तो वहीं बैंगलोर को पांच में तीन जीत मिली है। 
 
