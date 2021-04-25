बेहतर अनुभव के लिए एप चुनें।
CSK vs RCB IPL Live Score 2021: आज विराट और धोनी की टक्कर, कुछ ही देर में होगा टॉस

स्पोर्ट्स डेस्क, अमर उजाला, मुंबई Published by: अंशुल तलमले Updated Sun, 25 Apr 2021 02:51 PM IST
csk vs rcb ipl 2021 live cricket score today indian premier league match scorecard news updates in hindi
खास बातें

IPL 2021 Live Score Chennai vs Bangalore: 
लाइव अपडेट

02:48 PM, 25-Apr-2021

वानखेडे स्टेडियम में इस सीजन का रिकॉर्ड

02:44 PM, 25-Apr-2021

सितारों से भरी टीम

  • आरसीबी के पास कोहली, एबी डीविलियर्स और ग्लेन मैक्सवेल। पडीक्कल ने पिछले मैच में शतक ठोका।
  • सीएसके के पास धोनी, फाफ डुप्लेसिस और सुरेश रैना। पिछले मैच में ऋतुराज गायकवाड़ ने दम दिखाया।
02:40 PM, 25-Apr-2021

नंबर एक और दो की जंग

आरसीबी ने पिछले मैच में राजस्थान रॉयल्स को 10 विकेट से करारी शिकस्त दी थी और वह अपना यही प्रदर्शन जारी रखने के लिए प्रतिबद्ध है। सीएसके भी लगातार तीन जीत से उत्साह से ओतप्रोत है और ऐसे में आरसीबी के लिए काम आसान नहीं होगा। आरबीसी अब तक अजेय, CSK ने लगातार तीन मैच जीते।
02:35 PM, 25-Apr-2021

IPL की सबसे बड़ी जंग

दोनों टीम न सिर्फ दो अंक हासिल करने उतरेगी बल्कि विजय अभियान भी जारी रखना चाहेगी। आरसीबी ने अब तक अपने चारों मैच जीते हैं और वह अंकतालिका में शीर्ष पर काबिज है। दूसरी तरफ सीएसके ने पहला मैच गंवाने के बाद अच्छी वापसी की और लगातार तीन मैच जीतकर वह दूसरे स्थान पर पहुंच गया है।
 
02:31 PM, 25-Apr-2021

CSK vs RCB: आज विराट और धोनी की टक्कर, कुछ ही देर में होगा टॉस

नमस्कार, अमर उजाला के लाइव ब्लॉग में आपका स्वागत है। आज बेस्ट वर्सेज बेस्ट की लड़ाई। रेड बनाम पीले की लड़ाई। यानी आमने-सामने है विराट और एमएस धोनी। वानखेड़े स्टेडियम में रॉयल चैलेंजर्स बैंगलोर और चेन्नई सुपरकिंग्स टकाराने वाली है।
 
cricket cricket news national ipl 2021 csk vs rcb chennai super kings royal challengers bangalore indian premier league
